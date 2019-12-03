Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain explains who Liverpool's four leaders are

Liverpool are firm favourites to win the Premier League after a phenomenal start to the season.

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spoke to the Mirror about the winning mentality of his side and how it helps the team achieve its goals.

Jurgen Klopp has transformed Liverpool into a side bigger than most people that expected them to be over the last three years. The Reds were crowned as the European Champions at the end of last season but they sadly fell short on the one trophy that has eluded them over the last three decades - the Premier League.

However, it's Liverpool's title to lose this time having not lost a single game in the league so far. The Reds, despite not being at their absolute best, have managed to grind out results and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain highlights the club's winning culture as the reason why they are as good as they are.

He said: "The mentality in the team, and that winning culture - it just spreads throughout the team and that's the sort of mindset that you go into. The manager, he insists that the players the leaders in our team, Jordan, Milly, Adam, Virgil, they're all boys who demand the most of all of us - themselves first and foremost and then the rest of us."

Henderson, Milner, Lallana and van Dijk are Liverpool's most experienced players and their influence on the younger lot are invaluable for them. Klopp is renowned for being a hugely demanding manager and the winning mentality he has developed in Liverpool's current crop of players is helping the club achieve great things.

With a tough December schedule made tougher due to Liverpool's participation in the Club World Cup, Klopp's men have their work cut out for them but with an eight-point cushion at the top of the Premier League table, there shouldn't be much of a problem going into the new year.