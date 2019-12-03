Sheffield United fans react to reports linking Blades with Watford's Ben Foster

Sheffield United are being tipped to replace Dean Henderson with the Watford goalkeeper.

Sheffield United fans are reacting to reports linking their side with the Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

The Sun on Sunday reported that the Blades are huge fans of Foster, who has emerged as a leading target for Chris Wilder's side.

Dean Henderson has continued to star in goal for Sheffield United on loan from their Manchester namesakes, for whom the Watford man used to play.

But it is claimed that the Premier League newcomers fear a permanent deal will be out of their reach next summer.

And that is where Foster, the standout performer in a struggling Watford side, is said to come in, as he nears the final six months of his contract.

But what do those of a Sheffield United persuasion make of the rumour?

This is what they are saying on Twitter...

Love the guy, quality keeper — tom staniforth (@tomsufc12) December 1, 2019

Top quality goalie — Richard (@RichardjsS14) December 1, 2019

We’ll have to join the queue. There will be other teams, maybe even Spurs, who fancy him. — Parrot Teacher (@ParrotTeacher) December 1, 2019

Too old for me — shane rowley (@srowley88) December 1, 2019

he could easily play till 40/41 — Tom (@tom_dean25) December 1, 2019

No dont want him — Tracey Mcaleer (@TraceyMcaleer) December 1, 2019

He’s the worst keeper in the league! — Chris Glarvey (@Chrisglarvs) December 1, 2019

He’d be my perfect no2 goal keeper — Kieran⚔⚪⚪⚔ (@kjfairhurst89) December 1, 2019

Foster moved to Watford in a £2.5 million deal from West Bromwich Albion in 2018.

The 36-year-old, who has eight caps for England, has also played for Stoke City and Birmingham City, as well as Manchester United.