Quick links

Sheffield United

Watford

Premier League

Sheffield United fans react to reports linking Blades with Watford's Ben Foster

Aiden Cusick
A Sheffield United fan reacts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Sheffield United at Goodison Park on September 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sheffield United are being tipped to replace Dean Henderson with the Watford goalkeeper.

Ben Foster of Watford during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Watford FC at Etihad Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Sheffield United fans are reacting to reports linking their side with the Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

The Sun on Sunday reported that the Blades are huge fans of Foster, who has emerged as a leading target for Chris Wilder's side.

Dean Henderson has continued to star in goal for Sheffield United on loan from their Manchester namesakes, for whom the Watford man used to play.

 

But it is claimed that the Premier League newcomers fear a permanent deal will be out of their reach next summer.

And that is where Foster, the standout performer in a struggling Watford side, is said to come in, as he nears the final six months of his contract.

But what do those of a Sheffield United persuasion make of the rumour?

This is what they are saying on Twitter...

Foster moved to Watford in a £2.5 million deal from West Bromwich Albion in 2018.

The 36-year-old, who has eight caps for England, has also played for Stoke City and Birmingham City, as well as Manchester United.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch