Sheffield Wednesday fans react on Twitter to getting Brighton away in FA Cup third-round draw

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to bemoan the FA Cup third-round draw, which has handed them a trip away to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Owls - who are ninth in the Championship - will head to the Amex Stadium (a good 240-odd miles away) to take on the Seagulls - 16th in the top-flight table - in a tie to be played over the first weekend in January.

Wednesday last played Brighton in January 2017, when the south coast side did the double over the Hillsborough outfit in the Championship 2016-17 season, winning both games 2-1 (11v11).

Prior to that, the two sides locked horns in the Championship 2015-16 playoff semi-finals, a 1-1 away draw for Wednesday in the second leg earning them a spot in the final at Wembley.

Here is some of the Wednesday fan reaction after the draw was made and announced by the Owls Twitter channel:

The most Wednesday draw ever — Fletch (@R___fletch) 2 December 2019

Let's hope common sense prevails and it's a Sunday evening 6pm ko! — Paul Smallwood (@Moaningminer) 2 December 2019

Terrible — Logan (@JaniSWFC) 2 December 2019

Shocker — David Womack (@davewomack) 2 December 2019

That's a really bad draw for us — Keith Dodd (@KeithDodd18) 2 December 2019

Can we just forfeit and not bother with the trip? — dan (@_danswfc) 2 December 2019

Does owt ever go reyt for us ?? Ffs — David Karesh (@KareshDavid) 2 December 2019

Wednesday last played Brighton in the FA Cup in 1983 when the Seagulls won 2-1 in the semi-final played at Highbury (Mid Sussex Times).

Last term, the Hillsborough side exited the cup at the fourth round stage after a 3-0 defeat at Chelsea, while the Amex Stadium outfit made it to the semis where they were beaten by eventual winners Man City.