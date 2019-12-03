Quick links

Sheffield Wednesday fans react on Twitter to getting Brighton away in FA Cup third-round draw

Sheffield Wednesday will head to Brighton - their ground around 240-odd miles away from Hillsborough - next month.

Garry Monk the manager

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to bemoan the FA Cup third-round draw, which has handed them a trip away to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Owls - who are ninth in the Championship - will head to the Amex Stadium (a good 240-odd miles away) to take on the Seagulls - 16th in the top-flight table - in a tie to be played over the first weekend in January.

 

 

Wednesday last played Brighton in January 2017, when the south coast side did the double over the Hillsborough outfit in the Championship 2016-17 season, winning both games 2-1 (11v11).

Prior to that, the two sides locked horns in the Championship 2015-16 playoff semi-finals, a 1-1 away draw for Wednesday in the second leg earning them a spot in the final at Wembley.

Here is some of the Wednesday fan reaction after the draw was made and announced by the Owls Twitter channel:

Wednesday last played Brighton in the FA Cup in 1983 when the Seagulls won 2-1 in the semi-final played at Highbury (Mid Sussex Times).

Last term, the Hillsborough side exited the cup at the fourth round stage after a 3-0 defeat at Chelsea, while the Amex Stadium outfit made it to the semis where they were beaten by eventual winners Man City.

The FA Cup Trophy is seen prior to The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.

