Robbie Savage thinks Liverpool & Everton's rivalry has lost its edge

Liverpool and Everton will meet in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night.

Robbie Savage thinks that Liverpool are no longer Everton's rivals in terms of trophies because they have 'gone and sailed' far away from their near neighbours.

Liverpool, who currently sit top of the Premier League table, will host their Merseyside rivals on Wednesday night, with the Toffees hovering above the relegation zone.

The pressure is mounting on Everton manager Marco Silva, but this game provides him with a great chance to cause a huge upset and perhaps inflict a first defeat in 31 Premier League matches on Jurgen Klopp's men.

Speaking to 606 on BBC Radio 5 Live, Savage thinks that the days of Liverpool and Everton being rivals on the pitch has gone.

"£400 million spent is a lot to be languishing fourth from bottom," Savage told 606. "They are six points from Tottenham, but going into that derby, it's a massive game.

"In terms of the derby, it's a huge game for the fans, but now Liverpool are no longer Everton's rivals in terms of challenging for trophies. Liverpool have gone far and above Everton.

"I remember watching Everton in cup finals when Rush got a couple, and Everton were magnificent. Those eras were rivals. But now it's just rivalry in that city, but not for trophies because Liverpool have far away, gone and sailed."

Over the weekend, Liverpool recorded a narrow win against Brighton, whilst Everton were beaten by second-placed Leicester City.

There have been calls by the Everton fans for Silva to lose his job, as another defeat at Anfield will only make those calls much louder.

But, the Reds have been grinding out results in recent months, and whilst many will be expecting a Liverpool win, it wouldn't be a surprise if it is a much closer contest than people think.