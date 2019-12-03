Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Ligue 1

Serie A

Report: Wolves want Bordeaux's Aurelien Tchouameni

Danny Owen
Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers are competing with Sevilla and Inter Milan to bring Ligue 1 star Tchouameni to the Premier League.

Bordeaux midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni (17) dribbles during the EA Sports Ligue 1 match between Olympique de Marseille and FCG Bordeaux July 18, 2019 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C..

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in adding another promising midfielder to their ranks with Jeunes Footeaux claiming that Bordeaux’s Aurelien Tchouameni is in their sights.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have made a habit of signing some of the most promising rising stars in European football with Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota, Adama Traore and co going from strength to strength since moving to Molineux for big-money fees.

 

And reports from France suggest that Tchouameni could follow in their footsteps. The 19-year-old has enjoyed a fine season so far in Ligue 1 with his rangy style and technical ability earning him comparisons with Manchester United powerhouse and French World Cup winner Paul Pogba.

"It's always a pleasure to be compared to Paul Pogba," Tchouameni told RMC Sport in November. “I think we're in the same league.”

Bordeaux's French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni (L) vies with Monaco's Portuguese defender Gil Dias (R) during the French L1 football match between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and AS Monaco...

The report adds that Serie A title-challengers Inter Milan and Monchi’s Sevilla are interested too and Bordeaux will not let their prized asset leave on a cheap, given that Tchouameni has a contract until 2022.

There are surely areas that Wolves need to strengthen before they turn to central midfield, however, given that Nuno can call upon Neves, Joao Moutinho, Romain Saiss and Leander Dendoncker, let alone youngsters Morgan Gibbs-White, Meritam Shabani and Bruno Jordao.

Atalay Babacan (rear) of Galatasaray in action against Aurelien Tchouameni (front) of FC Girondins Bordeaux during a friendly match between Galatasaray and FC Girondins Bordeaux within...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch