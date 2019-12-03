Report states how much sacking Pellegrini would cost West Ham

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini has eased the pressure on him.

According to the Daily Mail, sacking Manuel Pellegrini would cost West Ham United £6.5million – and that's part of the reason why they've stuck by him.

Pellegrini's situation look perilous after a 3-2 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, as that meant it was just two points in seven games.

A number of managers were linked with the West Ham job after that Spurs defeat, but they stuck with Pellegrini for the trip to Chelsea, in what seemed like a pivotal game for the Chilean.

West Ham produced a battling performance though, frustrating the Blues before Aaron Cresswell popped up with the winner for the Hammers.

That buys Pellegrini a little more time, and he'll be looking to take that result into Wednesday's trip to face Wolves in order to slow down some of those rumours.

Now, it's claimed that West Ham would face a considerable £6.5million payout to sack Pellegrini and his staff, and that's causing David Gold and David Sullivan to stick with Pellegrini.

Injuries have hit Pellegrini, particularly in goal with Lukasz Fabianski out of action, and West Ham may just feel that he can get them firing again when the injuries clear up.

West Ham were in great form before Fabianski's injury, teasing a run for the top six, so maybe giving Pellegrini time – and saving a considerable payout – is a sensible decision.