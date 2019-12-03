Quick links

Fulham

Queens Park Rangers

Ipswich Town

Championship

Report: QPR and Fulham planning Ipswich raid with Downes and Woolfenden targeted

Danny Owen
Scott Parker, Caretaker Manager of Fulham shows appreciation to the fans after the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage on March 17, 2019 in London,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden could be heading to the Championship with Queens Park Rangers and Fulham eyeing the Paul Lambert favourites.

Ipswich Town Manager Paul Lambert during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Leeds United at Portman Road on May 05, 2019 in Ipswich, England.

Ipswich Town are at risk of losing two key players to the Championship next month with Fulham eyeing Flynn Downes and Queens Park Rangers setting their sights on Luke Woolfenden, as reported by Anglian publication TWTD.

Under the management of Paul Lambert, the Tractor Boys are chugging along nicely in League One and, as we approach the halfway stage of the season, are well placed to seal an immediate return to the Championship next May.

But the upcoming transfer window threatens to derail Ipswich’s season with two of Portman Road’s favourite sons earning some admiring glances from the capital.

 

Skilful playmaker Downes was scouted by Fulham’s assistant director of football operations Brian Talbot during the FA Cup clash with Lincoln City, TWTD reports.

Brilliantly nicknamed ‘Flynedine Zidownes’ by some rather creative Ipswich supporters, the 20-year-old’s eye for a pass and poise in possession appears to make him a perfect fit for an attractive, free-flowing Fulham outfit.

Flynn Downes of Ipswich during the Sky Bet League One match between Ipswich Town and Sunderland at Portman Road on August 10, 2019 in Ipswich, England.

Fulham’s West London rivals QPR have also sent scouts to Portman Road with Rangers keeping close tabs on 21-year-old centre-back Woolfenden.

He, like Downes, has risen through the ranks at Ipswich and Lambert’s title-chasing side have kept seven clean sheets in the 13 league games in which Woolfenden has started.

QPR have conceded 37 goals in just 19 matches this season so it is no surprise that they are looking to strengthen a very obvious Achilles heel in January.

PORTMAN ROAD, IPSWICH, UNITED KINGDOM - 2019

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch