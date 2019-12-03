Report: QPR and Fulham planning Ipswich raid with Downes and Woolfenden targeted

Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden could be heading to the Championship with Queens Park Rangers and Fulham eyeing the Paul Lambert favourites.

Ipswich Town are at risk of losing two key players to the Championship next month with Fulham eyeing Flynn Downes and Queens Park Rangers setting their sights on Luke Woolfenden, as reported by Anglian publication TWTD.

Under the management of Paul Lambert, the Tractor Boys are chugging along nicely in League One and, as we approach the halfway stage of the season, are well placed to seal an immediate return to the Championship next May.

But the upcoming transfer window threatens to derail Ipswich’s season with two of Portman Road’s favourite sons earning some admiring glances from the capital.

Skilful playmaker Downes was scouted by Fulham’s assistant director of football operations Brian Talbot during the FA Cup clash with Lincoln City, TWTD reports.

Brilliantly nicknamed ‘Flynedine Zidownes’ by some rather creative Ipswich supporters, the 20-year-old’s eye for a pass and poise in possession appears to make him a perfect fit for an attractive, free-flowing Fulham outfit.

Fulham’s West London rivals QPR have also sent scouts to Portman Road with Rangers keeping close tabs on 21-year-old centre-back Woolfenden.

He, like Downes, has risen through the ranks at Ipswich and Lambert’s title-chasing side have kept seven clean sheets in the 13 league games in which Woolfenden has started.

QPR have conceded 37 goals in just 19 matches this season so it is no surprise that they are looking to strengthen a very obvious Achilles heel in January.