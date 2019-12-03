Report: Olivier Giroud makes mind up over Chelsea future

Olivier Giroud has struggled for game time at Chelsea since Frank Lampard took over.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has come round to the idea of leaving Stamford Bridge.

Giroud suggested in October that he wanted to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place, as covered by Goal.

"I'm going to fight for my place in Chelsea," he said. "The coach knows it. And we will make the decision in January," Giroud said following France's draw with Turkey on Monday.

"If I want to leave Chelsea? Not necessarily."

However, the French striker is now reportedly of the opinion that leaving the London club could be a possibility.

Chelsea are believed to be willing to allow Giroud to leave, despite their paucity of options up top.

Frank Lampard’s side will only have Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi available to them if Giroud leaves, but Chelsea are content that will be enough for the second half of the season.

Giroud actually played in Chelsea’s last match, but he failed to impress as the Blues fell to a shock defeat against West Ham United.

Giroud has already been linked with a range of sides and is likely to have plenty of suitors in the new year.

Although he hasn’t scored prolifically at Chelsea, his link-up play is a major asset, and his experience could prove appealing both to Premier League clubs and abroad.