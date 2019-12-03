Report: Manchester City in talks to sign Rangers-linked Aaron Hickey

Rangers may not have the chance to bring Aaron Hickey to Ibrox.

According to the Daily Mail, Rangers could miss out on defender Aaron Hickey as Manchester City have held talks with Hearts about a deal.

When Ross Wilson was appointed as Rangers' new director of football in October, he was immediately linked with a move to sign Hickey.

Subscribe

The Scottish Sun reported that Wilson wanted to push for a £2million move to sign Hickey, and had recommended a move to boss Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard played down a move to The Scotsman, but as one of the top young talents in Scottish football, it would be more of a surprise if Rangers weren't interested.

Now though, it's believed that Manchester City held talks with Hearts owner Ann Budge, in an attempt to get the teenage defender signed.

City loaned midfielder Ryotaro Meshino to Hearts over the summer, meaning that line of communication is very much open, and they may hope the Meshino deal can help them land Hickey.

The 17-year-old, formerly of Celtic, emerged as first-team ace under Crag Levein, featuring as a left back despite being predominantly right-footed.

Hickey looks to be a huge talent for the future, and City would no doubt take him in and loan him out for years in the hope of developing him for the first team – and that leaves Rangers maybe having to decide whether to make a move or not.