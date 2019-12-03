Quick links

Report: Manchester City in talks to sign Rangers-linked Aaron Hickey

Olly Dawes
Aaron Hickey of Hearts holds off Karamoko Dembele of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Rangers may not have the chance to bring Aaron Hickey to Ibrox.

Greg Stewart of Rangers vies with Aaron Hickey of Heart of Midlothian during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...

According to the Daily Mail, Rangers could miss out on defender Aaron Hickey as Manchester City have held talks with Hearts about a deal.

When Ross Wilson was appointed as Rangers' new director of football in October, he was immediately linked with a move to sign Hickey.

The Scottish Sun reported that Wilson wanted to push for a £2million move to sign Hickey, and had recommended a move to boss Steven Gerrard.

 

Gerrard played down a move to The Scotsman, but as one of the top young talents in Scottish football, it would be more of a surprise if Rangers weren't interested.

Now though, it's believed that Manchester City held talks with Hearts owner Ann Budge, in an attempt to get the teenage defender signed.

City loaned midfielder Ryotaro Meshino to Hearts over the summer, meaning that line of communication is very much open, and they may hope the Meshino deal can help them land Hickey.

Aaron Hickey of Heart of Midlothian is seen prior to the Betfred League Cup semi final between Rangers and Heart of Midlothian at Hampden Park on November 03, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The 17-year-old, formerly of Celtic, emerged as first-team ace under Crag Levein, featuring as a left back despite being predominantly right-footed.

Hickey looks to be a huge talent for the future, and City would no doubt take him in and loan him out for years in the hope of developing him for the first team – and that leaves Rangers maybe having to decide whether to make a move or not.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

