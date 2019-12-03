Quick links

Report: Levy halves Christian Eriksen's price-tag with Tottenham exit looming

Danny Owen
Daniel Levy takes his seat in the stand for the game during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland at White Hart Lane on September 18, 2016 in London, England.
Does Christian Eriksen have just a matter of weeks left in the Premier League with Jose Mourinho's Spurs set to sell?

Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho (L) instructs Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen as he comes on the field during the English Premier League...

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is planning to cash in on Christian Eriksen during the January transfer window, and The Standard reports that the Dane’s price-tag has been halved from £80 million to £40 million.

It is no secret that Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season and the former Ajax playmaker appears to have no interest in extending his six-year stay in North London, despite the arrival of Jose Mourinho and the feel-good factor currently enveloping a Spurs side thriving in the post-Poch era.

 

Juventus and Real Madrid, it is reported, are queuing up to offer the 27-year-old a fresh start at the very top of the European game.

And Levy, who would be understandably loathe to lose a star player for absolutely nothing, will do all he can to find a buyer next month with the January window representing the final opportunity for Tottenham to enjoy a substantial cash windfall.

The report adds that Eriksen is now valued at a bargain £40 million – half the fee Levy wanted over the summer when Manchester United came calling.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy looks on from pitch-side prior to the NFL match between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13,...

Considering the series of seemingly disinterested performances Eriksen has produced this season, £40 million looks like good business.

But, during the dramatic comeback win against Olympiacos in the Champions League last week, one of Europe’s finest playmakers produced the kind of midfield masterclass to remind everyone just what a talent Tottenham will soon be saying goodbye to.

Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho (R) congratulates Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen after the UEFA Champions League Group B football match...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

