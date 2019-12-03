Report: Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has rejected Watford's offer twice

Sabri Lamouchi has worked wonders at Nottingham Forest so far this season.

According to a report from L'Equipe, Watford have failed to convince Nottingham Forest's Sabri Lamouchi to take over their vacant managerial role.

The Hornets sacked Quique Sanchez Flores in the aftermath of his side's defeat against Southampton on Saturday. The Spaniard failed to turn things around in the league as Watford are currently stuck at the bottom after 14 games this season.

The next managerial selection has to be right for the Hornets to have a chance of staying up, but their reported first choice Lamouchi has rejected them twice already.

The report claims that Watford approached the Forest boss after Flores' dismissal but failed to convince him. Their second attempt, reportedly a few hours ago, was also in vain as the Frenchman was adamant to stay with the Championship side who have been impressive this season.

Forest are currently fourth in the Championship with a game in hand. A win against 13th placed Milwall on Friday will give them a chance to move above Fulham which would be a brilliant for them as they aim to secure a playoff place at the very least come the end of the season.

Watford will sadly have to look elsewhere to replace Flores and the hunt won't be easy. With two managers gone already and with the Hornets facing an uphill battle to stay up, it would be a risk for any manager and Lamouchi, in the grand scheme of things, probably made the right choice.