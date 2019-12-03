Report: Everton's Richarlison is set to sign a new contract

Richarlison joined Everton from Watford in the summer of 2018 and has been a huge hit at Goodison Park.

According to a report from the Mirror, Everton forward Richarlison is set to sign a new contract before the Toffees face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

The Brazilian has been one of Everton's best players since the start of last season and his performances this term has been one of Everton's only positives so far. Richarlison has six goals in all competitions in the current campaign and he will almost certainly get into double figures just like he did last season.

Everton signed a fair few number of players in the summer but they are smart to look into the contracts of their existing players. Richarlison's contract situation wasn't that much of a concern considering that his deal runs until the summer of 2024.

However, the report reveals that Manchester United have been circling around the 22-year-old over the last few months and considering their financial power, it wouldn't have been too difficult to tempt the Brazilian to switch from blue to red.

If the report is to be believed, the news of Richarlison extending his stay will be huge as the Toffees head to Anfield to take on league leaders and local rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. Jurgen Klopp's side have an almost perfect record in the league this season but anything can happen on derby day and Everton fans would love nothing more than to cause their rivals a few problems in their title run.

Richarlison will be Everton's biggest asset against Liverpool on Wednesday and with Reds struggling with clean sheets this season, he will be a menace. Adrian is expected to take over from the suspended Alisson which is also a huge boost for the Toffees considering how susceptible he is to make mistakes compared to Liverpool's number one.