Report: Everton's board blaming themselves over two failed summer signings

John Verrall
Everton are currently sat just above the relegation zone in the Premier League table.

Marco Silva the head coach

According to the Telegraph, Everton’s board are blaming themselves over their failure to sign a centre-back and a target-man in the summer transfer window.

Marco Silva stressed to Everton’s hierarchy that he wanted another striker and a central defender in the past transfer window, but neither were acquired.

Everton did make moves for both on deadline day, but they left it too late and are being made to pay now.

 

Silva’s side are currently on a woeful run of form, and currently sit just outside the relegation zone.

Silva is unquestionably under pressure, but Everton’s board have stuck with him so far.

Part of the reason for that is said to be because the feel as if he didn’t get the squad he wanted.

Everton’s board realise that their failure to sign a centre-back and a target-man striker for him in the summer has harmed his chances of being successful.

Silva has clung on to his job so far, despite many calls from fans for him to be sacked.

But with Everton facing Liverpool next on Wednesday evening, another defeat could spell disaster for the Portuguese boss.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

