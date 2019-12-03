Report claims Pochettino is 'enchanted' by Man Utd, stance on Arsenal job explained

Arsenal and Manchester United continue to be linked with Mauricio Pochettino.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Mauricio Pochettino is 'enchanted' by the idea of becoming Manchester United manager – but he is actually keen on Arsenal too.

Pochettino was sacked as Tottenham boss last month, and they moved quickly to bring in Jose Mourinho as his replacement.

The Argentinian will no doubt want a small break from the game after more than five years in charge of Tottenham, but the fact of the matter is that he will be in demand.

Pochettino did a great job as Spurs boss, taking them from Europa League hopefuls to Premier League contenders and Champions League finalists, with a number of clubs already linked.

It's claimed that Pochettino is now 'enchanted' by the prospect of becoming Manchester United boss, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under huge pressure following some patchy results.

United were interested in Pochettino last year after, ironically, sacking Mourinho, and despite Daniel Levy putting barriers in place in terms of compensation should be join another club this season, he's still interested in the Red Devils.

It's added that Pochettino is keen on the Arsenal job too, despite claims from the Daily Mail that his salary demands would be beyond the Gunners.

Verdict

It's hard to believe that Pochettino would be interested in a move to Arsenal, given that he has repeatedly ruled out a move to Barcelona having had such a strong connection with rivals Espanyol.

Pochettino seems to value those strong connections highly, so seeing him jump ship to Arsenal so soon after leaving Tottenham would be a massively out-of-character move.

United seem like a more realistic option, especially as they would be more likely to stump up the compensation Levy needs, but they don't have a vacancy right now, meaning a move before the end of the year seems doubtful.