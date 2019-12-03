Report: Aston Villa to be 'quiet' in January, winger a priority

Aston Villa will reportedly target a winger in January.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa are expected to be 'quiet' during the January transfer window, with a winger signing the most likely move.

Villa were busy over the summer, bringing in 12 signings in a spending spree for boss Dean Smith following promotion from the Championship.

Some of those have impressed, such as Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Bjorn Engels, Tom Heaton, Marvelous Nakamba and Douglas Luiz, whilst there have been flashes from Wesley and Trezeguet.

With those 12 signings made so recently, Villa are allegedly planning a quiet January transfer window, which is no great surprise.

However, it is noted that Villa's most likely signing is a new winger, with Smith potentially looking for more quality out wide in order to guarantee his side's Premier League status.

Jack Grealish has recently impressed on the left, but he may still be better centrally, and Smith's current wide options are less than convincing.

Trezeguet and Anwar El Ghazi have been a little hot and cold, whilst Jota has shown little in the Premier League, so another winger does make sense for Villa.

It's particularly interesting as Sky Sports recently reported that Villa are interested in two exciting, creative wingers in Brentford's Said Benraham and Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia.

Norwich are unlikely to sell Buendia in January, especially to a direct rival, and with Benrahma having history with Smith from Brentford, he may just be the more likely signing.