Report: Arsenal financial restrictions preventing moves for five managers

Arsenal are reportedly facing financial issues in their pursuit of a new boss.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal are unable to land an elite-level manager because of the financial restrictions they are working under.

The Gunners sacked boss Unai Emery on Friday morning, deciding that enough was enough after a 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Freddie Ljungberg was in caretaker charge of Sunday's 2-2 draw at Norwich City, and he looks set to be in the role for the foreseeable future.

A host of managers have been linked with Arsenal in recent days, but it now seems that some of the bigger names in the mix are out of reach.

It's now claimed that Arsenal don't want to offer too much more than the £4million-a-year they were paying Emery, and the likes of Massimiliano Allegri, Carlo Ancelotti and Mauricio Pochettino would all expect around double that, so Arsenal simply can't bring them in; a massive blow for those who really wanted ex-Tottenham boss Pochettino to make a shock move to the red half of North London.

Two more managers – Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo – would require compensation as well as a big salary, meaning they're now unlikely to make the move too.

That leaves Ljungberg and Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta as the main contenders, with neither having any managerial experience, though they do have strong connections with the club.

This report is hugely worrying, as the idea of a big manager coming in to drive Arsenal forward now appears to have been ruled out, with financial issues posing problems.

Not only can Arsenal seemingly not afford huge wages or compensation fees, but that would also suggest that a transfer budget may not be too big either, so it may only really appeal to a rookie like Ljungberg or Arteta.