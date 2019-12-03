Report: Ajax and PSV Eindhoven want Manchester City's Angelino

Manchester City defender Angelino appears to be a wanted man.

According to De Telegraaf in the Netherlands, PSV Eindhoven are interested in re-signing Manchester City left back Angelino – but rivals Ajax are also keen.

Angelino, 22, first joined the City ranks from Deportivo La Coruna in 2013, but was loaned out four times as he joined New York City FC, Girona, Mallorca and NAC Breda.

His impressive displays with the latter tempted PSV into signing him permanently, and he racked up 12 assists last season to tempt City into activating their £5.35million buy-back clause on the Spaniard (Manchester Evening News).

With Benjamin Mendy injury-prone and Oleksandr Zinchenko not a natural left back, the move made perfect sense, and Angelino has made seven appearances so far this season, including starting away at Liverpool.

However, it seems that PSV now want to bring Angelino back in January, having endured issues with replacing him, but they allegedly have competition from Ajax.

It's claimed that Angelino has been offered to Ajax on a number of occasions recently, with his agent seemingly pushing for a move rather than City themselves.

The two sides want Angelino on loan, seemingly feeling that when Zinchenko returns from injury, Angelino will be third-choice left back, and may fancy heading out to play first-team football.

City may not want to lose Angelino given their issues at left back, and Pep Guardiola has a decision to make on whether to sent the Spaniard out on loan again or give him more chances to shine.