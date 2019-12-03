Rangers target Cameron Dawson responds to reports linking him with Steven Gerrard's side

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard could be facing a goalkeeper shortage at Ibrox.

A goalkeeper in whom Steven Gerrard's Rangers are among the clubs to have been credited with an interest in signing has responded to speculation linking him with a move.

All three of Rangers' senior 'keepers, Allan McGregor, Wes Foderingham and Andy Firth, are out of contract at the end of this season.

And The Star reported last month that Sheffield Wednesday's Cameron Dawson is 'on Rangers' radar' as he approaches the final six months of his deal.

Dawson recently reclaimed his place in the Owls' starting XI after an injury to Keiren Westwood and is strongly placed to remain once the Irishman returns.

As a lifelong supporter of the English Championship side, the 24-year-old is unsurprisingly content - despite reports his situation has alerted Rangers, Preston North End, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers.

"I just love playing football and that's me," he told The Star.

"I love the chance to walk out at Hillsborough and go away from home. I love being out there with the boys and that's all I am really concentrating on at the minute."

"This is my club," Dawson added.

"I have been a bit unfortunate in that I have never seen the good days with this club. When I was growing up, it was the tough days of League One and scratching around in the Championship.

"I would love to be part of this club when we do get there (the Premier League). I want to really be part of it when there is a positive time for this football club."

The Rangers manager Gerrard has already expressed a desire to keep McGregor beyond the end of his deal.

But with McGregor due to turn 38 in January, there is scope for a new, younger, addition to succeed him as first-choice in the not-too-distant future.