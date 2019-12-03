Rangers' Ryan Kent can hurt Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong if he's allowed

Ryan Kent of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers represents a huge challenge for young Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong.

Hampden Park plays host to a League Cup final between Rangers and Celtic this weekend.

Both Old Firm sides have their respective injury worries, with Hatem Elhamed set to miss out for the Hoops, while Steven Gerrard is sweating over Jermain Defoe.

With Elhamed ruled out, Jeremie Frimpong may well be given the nod at right-back for Celtic, but it's a massive test up against Rangers winger Ryan Kent.

Kent is a £7 million player after the Gers spent big on signing him on a permanent basis this past summer.

He also has plenty of experience of Old Firm derbies at this stage, and scored in Rangers' 2-1 defeat at Parkhead last season.

The worry for Celtic boss Neil Lennon is that Frimpong, the player set to mark Kent, is only 18 years old and has no experience of this kind of game.

Frimpong joined the Bhoys in the summer and already looks like a phenomenal addition by Lennon, with his all-action attacking displays down the right-hand side winning praise from fans and pundits.

But he is very untested defensively and in Kent he will come up against a player who could seriously damage his confidence.

The youngster has rolled with the punches so far, but Kent, who has three goals in his last two domestic outings, hits harder than any winger he has defended against this season and it's definitely one area where Rangers could get some joy.

With Bauer available, Lennon has an enormous decision to make and if he gets it wrong, it could potentially lead to Gerrard's boys lifting the trophy.