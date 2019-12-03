Quick links

Rangers' Ryan Kent can hurt Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong if he's allowed

Shane Callaghan
Ryan Kent of Rangers celebrates with team mates and supporters after he scores his team's opening goal during the Scottish Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hamilton Academicals and...
Ryan Kent of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers represents a huge challenge for young Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong.

Jeremie Frimpong of Celtic arrives prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Hampden Park plays host to a League Cup final between Rangers and Celtic this weekend.

Both Old Firm sides have their respective injury worries, with Hatem Elhamed set to miss out for the Hoops, while Steven Gerrard is sweating over Jermain Defoe.

With Elhamed ruled out, Jeremie Frimpong may well be given the nod at right-back for Celtic, but it's a massive test up against Rangers winger Ryan Kent.

Kent is a £7 million player after the Gers spent big on signing him on a permanent basis this past summer.

 

He also has plenty of experience of Old Firm derbies at this stage, and scored in Rangers' 2-1 defeat at Parkhead last season.

The worry for Celtic boss Neil Lennon is that Frimpong, the player set to mark Kent, is only 18 years old and has no experience of this kind of game.

Frimpong joined the Bhoys in the summer and already looks like a phenomenal addition by Lennon, with his all-action attacking displays down the right-hand side winning praise from fans and pundits.

But he is very untested defensively and in Kent he will come up against a player who could seriously damage his confidence.

The youngster has rolled with the punches so far, but Kent, who has three goals in his last two domestic outings, hits harder than any winger he has defended against this season and it's definitely one area where Rangers could get some joy.

With Bauer available, Lennon has an enormous decision to make and if he gets it wrong, it could potentially lead to Gerrard's boys lifting the trophy.

Ryan Kent of Rangers FC in action during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

