Rangers fans react after hearing Juventus want Glen Kamara

Rangers ace Glen Kamara has been linked with a shock Ibrox exit.

Rangers will be desperate to keep hold of striker Alfredo Morelos in January, with a number of clubs no doubt keen to land him.

The Gers have other players that are catching the eye though, and one of those is midfielder Glen Kamara, who has impressed at Ibrox in 2019.

Subscribe

Kamara joined Rangers from Dundee in January of this year for a bargain fee, with the Gers convincing them to sell after already seeing him sign a pre-contract agreement at Ibrox.

Kamara has not only impressed under Steven Gerrard with Rangers, but also on the international stage with Finland, helping them reach EURO 2020.

A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with the former Arsenal talent, but reports over the weekend were a massive shock.

The Scottish Daily Mail (01/12/2019, back page) suggested that Juventus want Kamara, having been impressed with his performance for Finland against Italy.

Rangers would allegedly want £8million for Kamara, but interest from one of the biggest clubs in the world is something that few could have expected.

Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to completely play down the rumour, believing there's just no way it can be true – but others think he could actually be the perfect fit for Italian football in terms of its slow-paced possession style.

There are also a number of Rangers fans who think Kamara should be sold, as he is more replaceable than Morelos, so getting that money in and keeping the Colombian hitman is actually smart business from Rangers.

I like kamara but this ain't happening. https://t.co/kFi8YMdT0M — c_thebro (@oldskool_1872) December 1, 2019

I like how “Rangers insistence” is reported as if aw imagine doing that to Juventus who do they think they are. I’d be wanting more than 8 tbh. It’s absolutely time to start demanding big fees for our players like that lot have been doing for years. — Fat Man Racing (@Fat_Man_Racing) December 1, 2019

Love this idea that £8mn would be a ‘stumbling’ block to a team like Juve, I’d be asking between £10mn and £15mn plus 25% to 15% of his next transfer fee. — ö (@Workyj) December 1, 2019

Wind up? Would be a decent fee. — Cairo (@Cairo1872) December 1, 2019

Let’s be honest this can’t be true — Craig Richardson (@Richie1993Craig) December 1, 2019

Dont want to sell any of our players in winter transfer window...too much to play for , wait till summer if think suits club , and then replace for next season ... — Jdavid madden (@bluedaveM) December 1, 2019

Surely not — Adam™ (@rfc_adam_) November 30, 2019

I know it sounds mental but Italian football would suit him perfectly and he'd be outstanding in a Juve team. Could probably get quite a bit of money out of them too https://t.co/XU2tuuZQYF — Robbie (@Miller_R21) December 1, 2019

Very decent fee but the fact that it's Juve 10m at least. His style would suit well for them too — Steely (@OhItsSteely) December 1, 2019

He's perfectly suited to Italian football.



Couldn't grumble if he joins a team of that calibre, would be a very decent fee too — SevcOjo (@Pena_Cartel) December 1, 2019

He would actually be very good in that league. I’d be wanting more than £8million of them though. — AG RFC (@AGRFC85) December 1, 2019

Sell him. He is more than replaceable from within. Unlike Alfredo. — Bonus (@bruc3ybonus) December 1, 2019

Bite their hands off — Alan Patrick (@A_Patrick85) December 1, 2019

No being funny , but anything over 1 million is a helluva profit for us , plus I trust in Gerrard to have or find a replacement for Kamara. He’s no Morelos , he is replaceable — Wullie (@wullblake) December 1, 2019

I would. I like him but I’m not keen on Jack, Kamara and Davis playing together and I prefer the other 2. £8M gives him money to spend or potentially keep Alfredo — Chris McLaughlin (@Chr1sMcLaughlin) November 30, 2019