Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Rangers fans react after hearing Juventus want Glen Kamara

Olly Dawes
Rangers fans are seen during the Scottish Cup Quarter final match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers ace Glen Kamara has been linked with a shock Ibrox exit.

Rangers' Finnish midfielder Glen Kamara passes the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Rangers and Porto at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on November 7,...

Rangers will be desperate to keep hold of striker Alfredo Morelos in January, with a number of clubs no doubt keen to land him.

The Gers have other players that are catching the eye though, and one of those is midfielder Glen Kamara, who has impressed at Ibrox in 2019.

Kamara joined Rangers from Dundee in January of this year for a bargain fee, with the Gers convincing them to sell after already seeing him sign a pre-contract agreement at Ibrox.

 

Kamara has not only impressed under Steven Gerrard with Rangers, but also on the international stage with Finland, helping them reach EURO 2020.

A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with the former Arsenal talent, but reports over the weekend were a massive shock.

The Scottish Daily Mail (01/12/2019, back page) suggested that Juventus want Kamara, having been impressed with his performance for Finland against Italy.

Glen Kamara of Rangers FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League group G match between BSC Young Boys and Rangers FC at Stade de Suisse, Wankdorf on October 3, 2019 in Bern, Switzerland.

Rangers would allegedly want £8million for Kamara, but interest from one of the biggest clubs in the world is something that few could have expected.

Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to completely play down the rumour, believing there's just no way it can be true – but others think he could actually be the perfect fit for Italian football in terms of its slow-paced possession style.

There are also a number of Rangers fans who think Kamara should be sold, as he is more replaceable than Morelos, so getting that money in and keeping the Colombian hitman is actually smart business from Rangers.

Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

