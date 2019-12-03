Rangers fans on Twitter react to Jordan Rossiter injury

Jordan Rossiter has played less than 500 minutes of league football for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Rangers fans on Twitter have reacted to Jordan Rossiter's latest injury.

Rossiter, on loan from the Gers at Fleetwood Town, has been ruled out for the rest of the season by Joey Barton [The Scottish Sun], who manages the League One side.

Subscribe

The 22-year-old, whose Rangers contract expires next summer, has sustained knee ligament damage.

It's the latest in a long line of injury blows for the highly-rated Liverpudlian whose career has been decimated by setbacks.

Rossiter joined the Ibrox side in 2016 under Mark Warburton but has played less than 500 minutes of Premiership football in the three years before his move to Highbury.

Here's how Rangers fans reacted to the news on Twitter:

Jordan rossiter out for the season. How much bad luck can one player get. — Craig Logan (@legendsofibrox) November 30, 2019

Seeing Jordan Rossiter has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Poor guy, undoubtedly there's real talent there but injury after injury are destroying what could have been a fantastic career. — Islandbear (@willienic) November 30, 2019

Have to feel for Jordan Rossiter. It’s starting to feel like his body will never allow him to fulfil his potential. https://t.co/ZesjfQfWfP — Colin Armstrong (@moonman1873) November 30, 2019

It’s a liberty. He’s a really good player but he seems to be plaqued with injuries. I remember thinking, we’ve got a great young player, when he came to us. I feel for the boy — @daviehewitt (@daviehewitt) November 30, 2019

He should just retire because he’s been injured more than he’s played — ♛ (@W1LL1AMRFC) November 30, 2019

If Jordan Rossiter was a greyhound he woulda been put down by now — BDog (@AlbaGoBack) November 30, 2019

It really is a sickener for Rossiter, who earns £10,000 per week in Glasgow [Daily Mail].

Considering his ability and age, it's a tragedy that his body does not seem able to cope with the rigours of professional football.

It's even sadder because he was flying down South under Barton this season, regularly clocking 90 minutes in midfield.

With his Rangers contract set to expire in six months, this has come at a horrendous time.