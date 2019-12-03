Rangers fans on Twitter react to Jordan Rossiter injury

Quick links

Shane Callaghan
Jordan Rossiter of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Jordan Rossiter has played less than 500 minutes of league football for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Jordan Rossiter of Rangers is seen during the Betfred Scottish League Cup Quarter Final match between Rangers and Ayr United on September 26, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers fans on Twitter have reacted to Jordan Rossiter's latest injury.

Rossiter, on loan from the Gers at Fleetwood Town, has been ruled out for the rest of the season by Joey Barton [The Scottish Sun], who manages the League One side.

The 22-year-old, whose Rangers contract expires next summer, has sustained knee ligament damage.

It's the latest in a long line of injury blows for the highly-rated Liverpudlian whose career has been decimated by setbacks.

 

Rossiter joined the Ibrox side in 2016 under Mark Warburton but has played less than 500 minutes of Premiership football in the three years before his move to Highbury.

Here's how Rangers fans reacted to the news on Twitter:

It really is a sickener for Rossiter, who earns £10,000 per week in Glasgow [Daily Mail].

Considering his ability and age, it's a tragedy that his body does not seem able to cope with the rigours of professional football.

It's even sadder because he was flying down South under Barton this season, regularly clocking 90 minutes in midfield.

With his Rangers contract set to expire in six months, this has come at a horrendous time.

Jordan Rossiter of Rangers takes a look around the pitch prior to the Betfred Scottish League Cup Semi Final between Aberdeen and Rangers at Hampden Park on October 28, 2018 in Glasgow,...

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

