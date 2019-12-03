Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Potential transfer would see Mourinho succeed where Pochettino failed

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking for a new striker.

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Jose Mourinho during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 26, 2019 in...

The Telegraph report Tottenham Hotspur are looking to a sign a new striker.

The potential addition would be a back-up for Harry Kane, as opposed to a replacement.

While this could be bad news for youngster Troy Parrott, it shows Jose Mourinho is prepared to take no risks with Harry Kane's fitness.

 

This would be an area for Mourinho to succeed where Pochettino failed, and at times chose to ignore.

Pochettino only bought one striker while at Spurs, a player he hoped would double Tottenham's threat.

Vincent Janssen's time at Tottenham was a failure and he scored just six goals in 42 appearances.

Vincent Janssen of Tottenham Hotspur Under 23s

After that, Pochettino made do with temporary options, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son, while admitting it will be difficult to attract a big name who is prepared to be a back-up.

This would be a chance for Tottenham boss Mourinho to make his mark, and show he is improving the squad Pochettino built.

At least making an attempt to do so would be a good start. Signings can be hit and miss, but this is an area Spurs need to be attempting to strengthen.

If Tottenham can add a player who becomes an important part of the team, Mourinho's side can start climbing up the table.

