Paul Merson urges Leicester's Brendan Rodgers to take the Arsenal job

Arsenal are on the lookout for a new manager after parting ways with Unai Emery last week.

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson spoke to Sky Sports and urged Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers to look at the bigger picture amid Arsenal links.

Rodgers has brought the best out of Leicester City since taking over the club back in February. The Foxes are currently second in the league and are arguably the most entertaining side so far this campaign. The former Liverpool boss' heroics at the King Power makes him an interesting proposition for any club on the lookout for a new manager and Arsenal are no different.

The Gunners are yet to replace Unai Emery with Freddie Ljungberg taking temporary charge of the club. The Gunners need an experienced hand to get their season back on track and Merson has urged Rodgers to take the Arsenal job despite their current situation.

He said: "He [Rodgers] is happy and Leicester are the best team in the league at the moment. Do not look at the next six months though, you have to look at the all-round picture and the next five years.

"This [Arsenal] is a big, big football club. He has managed Liverpool, but Arsenal are one of the top 10 clubs in Europe and in my opinion, I think he does [take the job]. Do not let the points gap between them now cloud your judgement."

Merson's comments make sense but taking on the Arsenal job in their current state would be a gamble for Rodgers. The Gunners need major rebuilding in their defence which is unlikely to happen before the summer transfer window.

Leicester are in a remarkable position at the moment and if the same continues till the end of the season, Rodgers is sure to get the backing of Leicester's hierarchy in the transfer window. Arsenal would definitely want Rodgers to come in and replicate what he's doing at Leicester but it is very unlikely at this point.