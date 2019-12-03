Quick links

Arsenal

Leicester City

Paul Merson urges Leicester's Brendan Rodgers to take the Arsenal job

Shamanth Jayaram
England's Paul Merson (L) vies with Spain's Luis Garcia during the Star Sixes football match between England and Spain at the O2 Arena in London on July 13, 2017. Star Sixes is the first-...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are on the lookout for a new manager after parting ways with Unai Emery last week.

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers with Arsenal Manager Unai Emery ahead of the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal at The King Power Stadium on April 28, 2019 in...

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson spoke to Sky Sports and urged Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers to look at the bigger picture amid Arsenal links.

Rodgers has brought the best out of Leicester City since taking over the club back in February. The Foxes are currently second in the league and are arguably the most entertaining side so far this campaign. The former Liverpool boss' heroics at the King Power makes him an interesting proposition for any club on the lookout for a new manager and Arsenal are no different.

 

The Gunners are yet to replace Unai Emery with Freddie Ljungberg taking temporary charge of the club. The Gunners need an experienced hand to get their season back on track and Merson has urged Rodgers to take the Arsenal job despite their current situation. 

He said: "He [Rodgers] is happy and Leicester are the best team in the league at the moment. Do not look at the next six months though, you have to look at the all-round picture and the next five years. 

"This [Arsenal] is a big, big football club. He has managed Liverpool, but Arsenal are one of the top 10 clubs in Europe and in my opinion, I think he does [take the job]. Do not let the points gap between them now cloud your judgement."

Leicester City manager \ head coach Brendan Rodgers at full time of the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton FC at The King Power Stadium on December 1, 2019 in...

Merson's comments make sense but taking on the Arsenal job in their current state would be a gamble for Rodgers. The Gunners need major rebuilding in their defence which is unlikely to happen before the summer transfer window. 

Leicester are in a remarkable position at the moment and if the same continues till the end of the season, Rodgers is sure to get the backing of Leicester's hierarchy in the transfer window. Arsenal would definitely want Rodgers to come in and replicate what he's doing at Leicester but it is very unlikely at this point.

Brendan Rodgers, Manager of Leicester City celebrates after the Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton FC at The King Power Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Leicester,...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch