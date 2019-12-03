Paul Merson explains why he thinks Liverpool have been lucky

Liverpool currently lead Manchester City by 11 points in the Premier League table.

Paul Merson has claimed on Sky Sports that Liverpool have been lucky as they have not suffered injuries anywhere near as badly as Manchester City.

Liverpool currently lead City by 11 points in the Premier League table, with Jurgen Klopp’s side seemingly closing in on the title.

But City have had the difficulty of having to deal without Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Aguero this season, in what has been a hammer blow to the current champions.

Pep Guardiola’s men have struggled to cope without their key players, with Liverpool certainly taking advantage.

However, Merson claims that Klopp’s side are fortunate that they have not suffered with injury in the same manner.

He said: “Pep Guardiola has had his injuries at just the wrong time. Sergio Aguero has just got injured, you cannot afford to miss Aymeric Laporte.

"They are two big football players for them and then all of a sudden you have to take Fernandinho out of the midfield. It all starts from the front and no Aguero… he is probably one of the best Premier League centre forwards of all time, so they have been unfortunate.

“I would like to see Liverpool with Van Dijk injured for three months like Laporte and then take out a Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah for a while. But Liverpool have been quite fortunate as a lot of their players play a lot of football and they play the same team.”

Liverpool aren’t without their injury problems currently, despite Merson’s claims.

Fabinho and Joel Matip are currently sidelined, while Alisson has also missed a chunk of the season with injury.

Klopp’s side have coped brilliantly with the issues posed though, and remain unbeaten in domestic action so far.

Liverpool are in action again tomorrow evening, when they take on Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.