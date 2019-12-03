Quick links

Paul Merson believes Steve Bould isn't being allowed to make impact at Arsenal

Dan Coombs
Arsenal U21 manager Steve Bould looks on during the Leasing.com Trophy match between Northampton Town and Arsenal U21 at PTS Academy Stadium on August 27, 2019 in Northampton, England.
Arsenal are in a moment of transition and Paul Merson believes they need more help.

(L-R) Arsenal assistant coach Freddie Ljungberg with ex player Robert Pires before a training session at London Colney on November 05, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal are looking for a new direction and it won't be easy for a new manager to solve instantly.

The Gunners need new players in defence and pundit Paul Merson told Sky Sports' The Debate (2/12 10pm) he believes his former teammate Lee Dixon should be involved in recruitment.

Merson also called on  Tony Adams and Martin Keown to be brought in to help fix the defence and help change the culture.

 

When pointed out to him that ex-Gunners star Steve Bould is part of the coaching staff and has been for a long time, Merson responded by saying he believes he former centre-back is not being allowed to express himself.

Merson said: "I don't think he gets enough say. If they were defending like that (in my day), Steve would have them up against the wall."

Bould was hired as Arsene Wenger's assistant in 2012. He was supposed to herald a big change and help fix a defence which had lost it's way.

He was switched to manage the under-23s earlier this year, with Freddie Ljungberg taking his place.

Arsenal U21 manager Steve Bould looks on during the Leasing.com Trophy match between Northampton Town and Arsenal U21 at PTS Academy Stadium on August 27, 2019 in Northampton, England.

Arsenal's defence has got worse, and it is totally different from the one Bould used to star in. 

Some might say he has had his chance, under Wenger and Unai Emery, to try and change Arsenal's defence for the better.

Merson would clearly like to see Bould brought back into the first team fold, and given another chance, this time to work with Ljungberg.

Arsenal might not have much to lose by trying it.

Arsenal U21 Manager Steve Bould talks to his players before the penalty shoot out after the Leasing.com match between Northampton Town and Arsenal U21 at PTS Academy Stadium on August 27,...

 

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

