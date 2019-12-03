Paul Merson believes Steve Bould isn't being allowed to make impact at Arsenal

Arsenal are in a moment of transition and Paul Merson believes they need more help.

Arsenal are looking for a new direction and it won't be easy for a new manager to solve instantly.

The Gunners need new players in defence and pundit Paul Merson told Sky Sports' The Debate (2/12 10pm) he believes his former teammate Lee Dixon should be involved in recruitment.

Merson also called on Tony Adams and Martin Keown to be brought in to help fix the defence and help change the culture.

When pointed out to him that ex-Gunners star Steve Bould is part of the coaching staff and has been for a long time, Merson responded by saying he believes he former centre-back is not being allowed to express himself.

Merson said: "I don't think he gets enough say. If they were defending like that (in my day), Steve would have them up against the wall."

Bould was hired as Arsene Wenger's assistant in 2012. He was supposed to herald a big change and help fix a defence which had lost it's way.

He was switched to manage the under-23s earlier this year, with Freddie Ljungberg taking his place.

Arsenal's defence has got worse, and it is totally different from the one Bould used to star in.

Some might say he has had his chance, under Wenger and Unai Emery, to try and change Arsenal's defence for the better.

Merson would clearly like to see Bould brought back into the first team fold, and given another chance, this time to work with Ljungberg.

Arsenal might not have much to lose by trying it.