Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Our view: Has Celtic player offered timely reminder that he could save Bhoys millions in January?

Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic looks on during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Celtic could be in the market for a striker this winter.

The Celtic manager, Neil Lennon, has admitted that he could try to strengthen his forward line ahead of the January transfer window.

Lennon currently has Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Issouf Bayo as senior options at the top end of the pitch, although all three have had spells out of the Celtic side of late.

But with the best part of a month to go until business resumes, there could be time yet for a fourth in-house option to present itself.

 

Jonathan Afolabi arrived at Celtic from Southampton in the summer, despite reports of interest from several other clubs from south of the border.

And after a prolific start to life in Glasgow - albeit below Lennon's first team - Afolabi recently missed around a month of action himself.

But the Republic of Ireland youth international was back on the scoresheet as the reserves drew 1-1 with Motherwell on Monday.

Jonathan Afolabi (C) shoots for Southampton FC however the ball finds the far post during the U23s PL2 match between Southampton FC and Fulham FC pictured at Staplewood Complex on February...

And having already seen one of his young Celtic teammates, Jeremie Frimpong, gatecrash Lennon's plans this season, Afolabi may have just offered a timely reminder to the Ulsterman that he needn't have to spend at all this winter.

