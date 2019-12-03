Olivier Ntcham committed to Celtic after wanting to leave in the summer

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham has reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

The Bhoys snapped up Ntcham for £4.5million in 2017 (BBC), with Celtic taking a punt on the Manchester City talent after a patchy spell in Italy with Genoa.

Ntcham has hit 19 goals and 11 assists in 106 games for Celtic, particularly impressing under Brendan Rodgers before having to prove himself again under Neil Lennon.

Ntcham has chipped in with four goals and four assists, producing strong performances in a campaign where few expected him to still be at Parkhead.

Over the summer, Ntcham suggested that leaving Celtic was the best thing for him, adding that he was disappointed to miss out on a move to Porto and was interested in joining Marseille.

The Bhoys stood firm and kept hold of Ntcham, and he was the hero in Rome recently, bagging a last-gasp win over Lazio in the Europa League.

Maybe Ntcham will go in the future, but for now, he admits there is a lot more to come from him at Celtic, and isn't looking around for a new club.

That's something of a U-turn from Ntcham six months since wanting to go, and he claims it's an exciting time to be a Celtic player in comments that should excited Bhoys fans.

“I’m feeling good. I still think I need a few more games to be at my best, but I’m going in the right direction,” said Ntcham. “There’s a lot more to come because I’m not fully fit yet in terms of matches. I’m enjoying playing though, and I’m focused on Celtic 100 per cent. I’m focused on working hard every day in training and on the pitch.”

“I’m not spending my time looking around. There was talk about my future in the past, but I’m fully concentrated on the present. You never know what happens in football tomorrow, but I want to enjoy my time today. It’s a very exciting time to be at Celtic. There are a lot of big games, but if we win them it will be even more exciting. We’re used to winning but we’re still hungry in every single game,” he added.