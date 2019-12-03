Quick links

Norwich City fans react on Twitter to FA Cup third-round draw away at Preston

Daniel Farke will take his Norwich City charges to Lancashire next month, the Carrow Road side renewing acquaintances with Alex Neil.

A number of Norwich City fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the draw for the third round of the FA Cup, which has handed the Carrow Road side a trip to Preston North End.

The tie will see a renewing of acquaintances between Norwich and Alex Neil, who managed the Canaries from January 2015 through to March 2017 and guided them to the Premier League.

 

Norwich were relegated after one season in the top-flight and Neil lost his job the following season, with Alan Irvine taking over as caretaker manager and Farke then being appointed permanently in May 2017.

The Canaries and the Lilywhites last met in the FA Cup in January 2015, two goals from Paul Gallagher giving Preston a 2-0 win, while their two league fixtures last season yielded a 2-0 home win for Farke's charges in August and a 3-1 loss in Lancashire in February (11v11).

Here is how some Norwich fans reacted to the club's confirmation of the draw on their Twitter channel:

Third round ties will take place across the weekend of Friday 3 January to Monday 6 January, 2020.

The FA Cup Trophy is seen prior to The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.

