Norwich City fans react on Twitter to FA Cup third-round draw away at Preston

Daniel Farke will take his Norwich City charges to Lancashire next month, the Carrow Road side renewing acquaintances with Alex Neil.

A number of Norwich City fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the draw for the third round of the FA Cup, which has handed the Carrow Road side a trip to Preston North End.

The tie will see a renewing of acquaintances between Norwich and Alex Neil, who managed the Canaries from January 2015 through to March 2017 and guided them to the Premier League.

Norwich were relegated after one season in the top-flight and Neil lost his job the following season, with Alan Irvine taking over as caretaker manager and Farke then being appointed permanently in May 2017.

The Canaries and the Lilywhites last met in the FA Cup in January 2015, two goals from Paul Gallagher giving Preston a 2-0 win, while their two league fixtures last season yielded a 2-0 home win for Farke's charges in August and a 3-1 loss in Lancashire in February (11v11).

Here is how some Norwich fans reacted to the club's confirmation of the draw on their Twitter channel:

Can’t wait to lose to Alex Neil — ILoveDennisSrbeny (@MagicMoritz) 2 December 2019

Long old poke, but one of the friendliest clubs there is. They gave us away fans pies and posters last time there. — Sharon Bowles (@sharonmbowles) 2 December 2019

We never get a close away game in the cup — Josh (@JMO_96) 2 December 2019

what a horrendous draw — nathmas (@N_NCFC) 2 December 2019

What a crap draw... — Adam Firrell (@AdamFirrell) 2 December 2019

Lol I knew it — Tony (@Tonyps4gamer) 2 December 2019

yikes — James (@VrancicFC) 2 December 2019

As draws go, it's probably the worst I could think of‍♂️ — Steve Chapman (@CornishCanary) 2 December 2019

Third round ties will take place across the weekend of Friday 3 January to Monday 6 January, 2020.