Mourinho raves about Spurs' Dele Alli but questions his motivation

Dele Alli has had a brilliant start to life under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho spoke to Goal ahead of his return to Old Trafford about Dele Alli and how he can do anything he wants right now.

Alli has been key for Spurs since Mourinho's arrival having started every game since. The 23-year-old has three goals and an assist in three starts under the Portuguese boss and it is safe to say he will be key for Spurs as the season goes on.

Speaking ahead of the game against Manchester United, Mourinho highlighted Alli's incredible qualities but questioned his and every other player's daily motivation.

He said: "He can do anything he wants. I think he has the talent, he is the right age and has the right experience. He already has experience at the highest level, playing the Champions League, playing for the national team in the biggest competitions, lots of talent, young. It is just a question about motivation every day. This is not an individual thing, this is about everybody."

Alli's recent performances show that he is as motivated as he has ever been in a Spurs shirt but he cannot afford to get complacent as the season goes on. Mourinho has been known to be ruthless in his remarks about his players and if Alli isn't at the level that the Spurs boss wants him at, it is likely that the world will hear about it.

The spotlight in the game against Manchester United will be around Mourinho who will return to Old Trafford for the first time since he was sacked almost a year ago. Alli has the perfect opportunity to carry on his good form and if he does so, Tottenham's chances of winning the game will increase considerably.