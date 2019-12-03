Millwall star stunned by Jed Wallace's transformation amid £10m Aston Villa links

Premier League newcomers Aston Villa are reportedly hoping to raid Championship outfit Millwall for winger Jed Wallace.

Shaun Williams has admitted that Millwall team-mate Jed Wallace looks like a ‘different player’ right now amid speculation that the in-form winger could be set for a £10 million move to Aston Villa, speaking to the London News Online.

The former Portsmouth and Wolves speedster is in the form of his life. Wallace has seven goals and four assists to his name in the Championship so far in 2019/20 and he has looked nigh-on unstoppable since Gary Rowett took over from Neil Harris in the Den dugout, ripping Stoke City apart before firing home a stunning free-kick away at Swansea.

The explosive 25-year-old has even been linked with a shock move to the Premier League ahead of the January transfer window with The Express (1 December, page 65) reporting that Dean Smith’s Villa are keen on the £10 million-rated flyer.

And long-serving Millwall midfielder Williams will not be surprised by the speculation, having watched Wallace transform from an exciting yet erratic talent into one of the league’s most feared attackers.

“Even in training he looks like a different player,” Williams admits. “He’s our main man. I don’t want to say too much about him, in case other teams come sniffing about him.

“It looks like he has a new lease of life. The gaffer and staff have given him a confidence to really push up.”

Unfortunately for Williams, Rowett and Millwall as a whole, the vultures are already circling above the Den.

Millwall have apparently put a £10 million price-tag on his head, a fee that would make Wallace their biggest ever export, but that is merely a pocket-change fee for Aston Villa’s billionaire owners.