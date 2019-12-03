Mateusz Klich comments on Leeds United's lack of ruthlessness

Leeds United currently sit in second place in the Championship table, but there is frustration about their failure to take all their chances.

Mateusz Klich has told the Yorkshire Evening Post that Leeds United must get better at taking their chances.

Leeds were at their ruthless best at the weekend, as they put Middlesbrough to the sword and won 4-0 at Elland Road.

However, that has not always been the case for Leeds this season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have often dominated games only for their poor finishing to let them down.

Leeds have certainly let points slip from their grasp due to their profligacy in front of goal.

And Klich admits that opposition sides are far better than Leeds at taking their chances.

“We just need to score more goals,” the midfielder said.

"That’s the only thing because we are playing better than almost every team and sometimes the opponent has two chances and they scored two goals and we have 12 chances and we can’t score so that’s the only thing.

"We have got nine clean sheets so everything else is okay.”

Klich got into double figures for the season for Leeds last term, but he hasn’t been able to hit the back of the net as much this time around.

Klich did double his tally for the campaign on Saturday though, as he scored a brace in Leeds’ comfortable victory over Jonathan Woodgate’s men.

Leeds are currently in second place in the Championship table, and have built up a five point cushion inside the automatic promotion spots.