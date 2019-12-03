Marco Silva expecting a 'tough' atmosphere ahead of Everton's showdown with Liverpool

The pressure is mounting every day on Marco Silva at Everton as his side take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Marco Silva has stated that he is expecting a 'tough' atmosphere in a 'tough' place to play when Everton travel to Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The Toffees boss is under pressure at Everton and he made it clear that his team will go to Anfield to play, as he stated that you 'never know what will happen'.

Liverpool are flying high in the Premier League, whilst their rivals are hovering above the relegation zone, but all of that will go out of the window tomorrow night.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (02/12/19 at 10:30 am), Silva shared his thoughts on the up and coming Liverpool game, as he is well aware that he is in for a hostile reception.

"We know what type of game we are talking about," Silva told Sky Sports News. "A derby, top division for both sides. We are playing in a tough place to play and a tough atmosphere as well.

"But it will be a derby. We never know what will happen in a derby. We have to go there and embrace the challenge. We have to go there and play football."

Everton's record at Anfield is pretty woeful and many will be expecting Jurgen Klopp's side to pick up all three points and continue their march at the top of the table.

But given how Liverpool have been playing in recent months, it will not be a surprise if only a goal separates the two because that's how things have been going for the leaders lately.

As for Silva, it seems as though the writing is on the wall for the Everton boss, whose job is under serious threat.