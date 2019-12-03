Manchester City fans angry with Pep Guardiola's comments, some concede defeat to Liverpool

Liverpool are currently 11 points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Manchester City fans have conceded defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League title, after Pep Guardiola’s recent comments.

Guardiola stated yesterday to BBC Sport that City would not be spending in January, even though they trail Liverpool by 11 points.

"I don't want any players in January," Guardiola said.

That one line has caused huge frustration among City supporters, who are questioning Guardiola’s judgement.

City may be 11 points behind Liverpool but their fans had not given up hope of catching Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, Citizens supporters were certainly hoping for additions in January.

And Guardiola’s latest comments have caused worry, anger and frustration around the Emirates Stadium, as they think they could be handing the title to Liverpool.

Just scratching this season off completely, aren’t we? — ⚓️ ski ⚓️ (@ski529) December 2, 2019

Does he not see the shambles we are in — kierock04 (@kierock2004) December 2, 2019

Has he lost the plot? We clearly need a new centre back smh — Luke⚽️ (@Luke16489) December 2, 2019

Then say goodbye to premier league. congrats liverpool!! — _RAY_ (@shahril_izzuan) December 3, 2019

We shall continue doing the same things at defense and expect different results ! I hope he’s joking — Dick Waswa (@Waswa_Dick) December 3, 2019

I think Pep is slightly losing it. Am I the only one hear? Seems angry, sulky, pissed of. Something is not right... — Charles Marcus MCFF (@CharlesMCanada) December 3, 2019

Welp,thats our season gone then — mahrezone (@pr1ncemahrez) December 2, 2019

In fairness, Liverpool’s advantage is currently so great that even if City did invest in January there would be no guarantee that they would catch Klopp’s men.

The Reds are still unbeaten in domestic matters this term, and it is difficult to see them slipping up four times, like City would require.