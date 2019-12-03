Quick links

Manchester City fans angry with Pep Guardiola's comments, some concede defeat to Liverpool

Liverpool are currently 11 points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Manchester City fans have conceded defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League title, after Pep Guardiola’s recent comments.

Guardiola stated yesterday to BBC Sport that City would not be spending in January, even though they trail Liverpool by 11 points.

"I don't want any players in January," Guardiola said.

That one line has caused huge frustration among City supporters, who are questioning Guardiola’s judgement.

 

City may be 11 points behind Liverpool but their fans had not given up hope of catching Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, Citizens supporters were certainly hoping for additions in January.

And Guardiola’s latest comments have caused worry, anger and frustration around the Emirates Stadium, as they think they could be handing the title to Liverpool.

In fairness, Liverpool’s advantage is currently so great that even if City did invest in January there would be no guarantee that they would catch Klopp’s men.

The Reds are still unbeaten in domestic matters this term, and it is difficult to see them slipping up four times, like City would require.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

