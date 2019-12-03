Manchester United fans react after Wolverhampton Wanderers drawn in FA Cup third round

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United at Molineux next month.

A number of Manchester United fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on having drawn Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils, currently managed by under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, will travel to Molineux in the first week of January to lock horns with Nuno Espirito Santo's charges.

Wolves have not been beaten by Man United in their last four encounters (11v11), with a 1-1 draw played out in September 2018 before Nuno's side won 2-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals last term and 2-1 in the league in April.

This season, the two sides played out another 1-1 draw in the league, and now they will come up once again for the right to progress in the world's oldest cup competition.

With Wolves in such good form following their slow start to the season, juxtaposed with United's poor form and bemusement with Solskjaer's tenure by sections of the fanbase, many Man Utd fans took to the Wolves page saying the pretty much the same thing.

Here is some of the reaction:

Please tweet “Nuno’s at the wheel” I’m tryna see something — Josh (@UtdJL) 2 December 2019

Congrats on getting through lads — Supreme mate (@alexiszyn) 2 December 2019

Please go easy on us our manager doesn’t know how to manage — Jacob (@_Jacob2001_) 2 December 2019

If Ole is still here congrats in advance — Reuben (@ReubenMUFC) 2 December 2019

Congrats on reaching the 4th round lads — Ryan (@ItsSawyerss) 2 December 2019

Congrats on the Win — ✰ (@UnitedRoad__) 2 December 2019

Congratulations in advance. — B2 (@apotheosis_b2) 2 December 2019

Be gentle please — Abdullahi (@Abdo_Terminator) 2 December 2019

Third round ties will take place across the weekend of Friday 3 January to Monday 6 January, 2020.