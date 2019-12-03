Quick links

Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

The FA Cup

Manchester United fans react after Wolverhampton Wanderers drawn in FA Cup third round

Giuseppe Labellarte
The FA Cup Trophy is seen prior to The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United at Molineux next month.

Paul Pogba of Manchester United in action with Ryan Bennett of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford...

A number of Manchester United fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on having drawn Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils, currently managed by under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, will travel to Molineux in the first week of January to lock horns with Nuno Espirito Santo's charges.

Wolves have not been beaten by Man United in their last four encounters (11v11), with a 1-1 draw played out in September 2018 before Nuno's side won 2-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals last term and 2-1 in the league in April.

 

This season, the two sides played out another 1-1 draw in the league, and now they will come up once again for the right to progress in the world's oldest cup competition.

With Wolves in such good form following their slow start to the season, juxtaposed with United's poor form and bemusement with Solskjaer's tenure by sections of the fanbase, many Man Utd fans took to the Wolves page saying the pretty much the same thing.

Here is some of the reaction:

Third round ties will take place across the weekend of Friday 3 January to Monday 6 January, 2020.

A general view of Molineux during the pre-season friendly match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Villareal at Molineux on August 4, 2018 in Wolverhampton, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch