Lyndon Dykes hands Derby, Middlesbrough and Swansea hope for January swoop

Championship clubs Derby County, Boro and Swansea are all reportedly targeting Livingston's Lyndon Dykes.

Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes has admitted to The Herald that he dreams of proving himself at a higher level amid claims that Middlesbrough, Derby County and Swansea City are lining up a January swoop.

The 6ft 2ins centre-forward has been one of the breakthrough stars of the Scottish Premiership season and, back in October, scored a goal that will go down in history as Livi beat reigning league champions Celtic for the first time ever .

Dykes, who was born in Australia but dreams of playing international football for Scotland, also gave Rangers one hell of a headache to establish himself a real big-game player.

TEAMtalk reports that the bullish number nine has caught the eye of many clubs south of the border, including Cardiff, Swansea, Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers and Derby. Middlesbrough, the Championship’s lowest scorers with just 16 in 19 games, are understandably interested too.

And Dykes has done little to suggest that he will be staying at the Tony Macaroni Arena beyond the first few weeks of the New Year.

"I have heard about interest and scouts watching me but my goal is to reach as high as I can - one day move onto a better league and a bigger team,” Dykes admitted. “But I want to prove week-in, week-out that I'm a player people want.

"I look at paper talk, which isn't always set in stone. But I want to make it happen, I'll always work hard to have a good career.

"I want people to remember my name and the player I was. Hopefully if I keep playing well, the sky is the limit."

Dykes is one of a number of old-school, 6ft-something strikers who have been linked with a move to Derby in recent weeks with Phillip Cocu, who got the best out of the giant Luuk de Jong during a trophy-laden spell at PSV, seemingly keen to reinforce his forward line.