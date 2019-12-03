Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shares what Jurgen Klopp keeps saying

Liverpool's players have managed to go unbeaten in domestic football so far this season.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has told the Telegraph that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp continuously stresses the importance of every game to his side.

Liverpool currently lead the way in the Premier League by eight points ahead of Leicester City, and they now have an 11 point advantage over Manchester City.

The Reds are now strong favourites to lift their first ever Premier League title.

But Oxlade-Chamberlain insists that Klopp isn’t letting his side get carried away with their success.

“We've got to make sure it's the most important game of our lives every time we play and that's the message the manager keeps giving us and how he is inclined, we do that and see what happens come the end of the year,” the midfielder said.

“That’s the only way I think you can not get caught up in all the talking and people making predictions early on as they do.”

Liverpool face a tricky period in recent weeks, especially with some squad selections concerns.

The Reds will be without Fabinho and Joel Matip for weeks, while Alisson is also suspended for Klopp’s side’s next game.

Liverpool are in action tomorrow evening against Everton, when back-up goalkeeper Adrian will be tasked with stepping into a pressurised environment.

If Liverpool can come through the festive period with their unbeaten record still in tact their grip on top spot should be very strong, and they would surely be well on their way to lifting the title in May.