Liverpool fans question Riyad Mahrez's Ballon d'Or position

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk ended up finishing as runner-up to Barcelona great Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or last night.

Liverpool fans were baffled that Riyad Mahrez finished ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, and even Raheem Sterling in the Ballon d'Or stakes last night. 

Barcelona great Lionel Messi walked away with the coveted prize, with Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk finishing second and Cristiano Ronaldo in third. 

 

Whilst Bernando Silva was the highest Manchester City player in ninth place, his fellow winger ended up finishing a place below him, with Sterling in 12th and Alexander-Arnold in 19th place, as reported by BBC Sport.

Some Reds fans think that Mahrez's position on the list was too high, as they felt someone like Alexander-Arnold, and even their former player, Sterling perhaps deserved to be higher.   

There are some Liverpool fans who think that whilst Mahrez was part of Man City's domestic treble team, he did spend a fair chunk of that on the bench as there were other players more important than him.

But it does seem that Mahrez's performance on the international stage have also been taken into account as he helped Algeria win the Africa Cup of Nations over the summer. 

Added with that, he did come strong for City towards the second half of the Man City's campaign, as City dominated the English domestic circuit. 

Here is a selection of Liverpool supporters on Twitter reacting to Mahrez's Ballon d'Or positon: 

