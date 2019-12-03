Quick links

Liverpool

Everton

Premier League

The FA Cup

Jamie Carragher asks question about Liverpool v Everton FA Cup tie, some Reds fans respond

Giuseppe Labellarte
Jamie Carragher looks on before the UEFA Champions League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will host Everton at Anfield next month and Jamie Carragher wonders what team the Reds should pick against the Goodison Park side.

Jamie Carragher during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has taken to Twitter to give his thoughts on the FA Cup third round draw, which has put the Reds up against Merseyside rivals Everton.

Jurgen Klopp's charges will host Marco Silva's beleaguered side in the first weekend of January, just a month after the two lock horns at Anfield in the Premier League.

Liverpool are currently firing on all cylinders, sitting eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and impressing on the cup fronts too.

 

 

Everton, meanwhile, are in dire straits at present, with Silva under intense pressure at Goodison Park amid what seems to be shaping up to be a relegation battle.

The Reds have tended to play their youngsters in domestic cup competitions in recent years, and Carragher wondered whether they should do the same, given the fact it's a fiercely contested derby.

Here is what some Reds fans said in response - unsurprisingly, some mocked their rivals by urging Klopp to play up front, or to name the Under-12s:

Liverpool last played Everton in the FA Cup back in the third round just two seasons ago, when Virgil van Dijk headed a late winner on his debut for the Anfield side.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool (2R) scores their second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch