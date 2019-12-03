Jamie Carragher asks question about Liverpool v Everton FA Cup tie, some Reds fans respond

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will host Everton at Anfield next month and Jamie Carragher wonders what team the Reds should pick against the Goodison Park side.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has taken to Twitter to give his thoughts on the FA Cup third round draw, which has put the Reds up against Merseyside rivals Everton.

Jurgen Klopp's charges will host Marco Silva's beleaguered side in the first weekend of January, just a month after the two lock horns at Anfield in the Premier League.

Liverpool are currently firing on all cylinders, sitting eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and impressing on the cup fronts too.

Everton, meanwhile, are in dire straits at present, with Silva under intense pressure at Goodison Park amid what seems to be shaping up to be a relegation battle.

The Reds have tended to play their youngsters in domestic cup competitions in recent years, and Carragher wondered whether they should do the same, given the fact it's a fiercely contested derby.

#FACup 3rd round Liverpool v Everton! Should Jurgen go with a first choice eleven or the team that’s played in the Carabao cup???? — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) 2 December 2019

Here is what some Reds fans said in response - unsurprisingly, some mocked their rivals by urging Klopp to play up front, or to name the Under-12s:

Jürgen doesn’t care about the domestic cups, never has done, never will — Josh (@KloppStyle) 2 December 2019

to make it fair we should start jurgen up top — Daniel (@2racezz) 2 December 2019

1st team to smash Everton, Carabao cup side for the rest of the tournament. — Karl (@KarlThyer) 2 December 2019

1st team, no matter what.. we don’t lose to the Ev — Unbearable (@Virgilsheaders) 2 December 2019

We could do fan competition.



11 names pulled out the hat play vs Everton at home. — Garry Walsh (@Gazwalsh86) 2 December 2019

Play the under 12's and still win. — Libertarian Myph (@Mypheus) 2 December 2019

Think these would beat Everton mate pic.twitter.com/2lcCfhj2wW — shaun walsh (@spiderwalshy) 2 December 2019

Divock Origi plus 10 pieces of wood. — S.A.M.C.R.O (@Abdul92Waheed) 2 December 2019

Under 12s should be enough. It's only Everton. — Chris (@ChrisUnbearable) 2 December 2019

Let the Groundsmen have a go. — Jason k (@Jasonk186) 2 December 2019

Liverpool last played Everton in the FA Cup back in the third round just two seasons ago, when Virgil van Dijk headed a late winner on his debut for the Anfield side.