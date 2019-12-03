Quick links

Leeds United fans will love Chris Sutton's prediction for their FA Cup clash against Arsenal

Amir Mir
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa checks his watch during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 30, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Eddie Nketiah's parent club Arsenal have been drawn up against Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup.

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United arrives prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Sheffield, England.

Chris Sutton has backed Leeds United to cause a potential upset against Arsenal after the duo were drawn up against each other in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

The BBC Sport pundit described the draw between the Premier League giants and the Championship giants as 'fascinating', with the game set to take next place month at the Emirates Stadium. 

It will be brilliant viewing for Arsenal, Leeds and neutral supporters as two English titans collide in the oldest club competition in the world. 

 

Speaking to the Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live (02/11/19), Leeds fans will love Sutton's prediction for the game, as he thinks Marcelo Bielsa's men would beat the Gunners if they locked horns this week. 

"I think Arsenal against Leeds is fascinating," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live. "If it was to be played this week, I would actually fancy Leeds to beat Arsenal. 

"They [Leeds] are in phenomenal form [whilst] Arsenal look like same old Arsenal, decidedly shaky at the back and that's a huge game." 

Eddie Nketiah of England during the UEFA Under 21 Championship Qualifier between England and Austria at Stadium mk on October 15, 2019 in Milton Keynes, England.

At this moment in time, Arsenal are without a manager, as the North London club are struggling in the Premier League this season. 

It is a complete contrast to what is happening at Elland Road, with Leeds sitting second in the Championship table, and flying high under Bielsa's stewardship. 

This will be a match that will make very compelling viewing, especially for those looking to seeing what type of plan Bielsa has in place for the Premier League side. 

Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United greets fans ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 30, 2019 in Leeds, England.

