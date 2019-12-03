Leeds United fans will love Chris Sutton's prediction for their FA Cup clash against Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah's parent club Arsenal have been drawn up against Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup.

Chris Sutton has backed Leeds United to cause a potential upset against Arsenal after the duo were drawn up against each other in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

The BBC Sport pundit described the draw between the Premier League giants and the Championship giants as 'fascinating', with the game set to take next place month at the Emirates Stadium.

It will be brilliant viewing for Arsenal, Leeds and neutral supporters as two English titans collide in the oldest club competition in the world.

Speaking to the Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live (02/11/19), Leeds fans will love Sutton's prediction for the game, as he thinks Marcelo Bielsa's men would beat the Gunners if they locked horns this week.

"I think Arsenal against Leeds is fascinating," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live. "If it was to be played this week, I would actually fancy Leeds to beat Arsenal.

"They [Leeds] are in phenomenal form [whilst] Arsenal look like same old Arsenal, decidedly shaky at the back and that's a huge game."

At this moment in time, Arsenal are without a manager, as the North London club are struggling in the Premier League this season.

It is a complete contrast to what is happening at Elland Road, with Leeds sitting second in the Championship table, and flying high under Bielsa's stewardship.

SEE ALSO: Ian Holloway has made quite a claim about Leeds United

This will be a match that will make very compelling viewing, especially for those looking to seeing what type of plan Bielsa has in place for the Premier League side.