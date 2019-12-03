Leeds fans on Twitter critical of West Brom player for Monday's action

Leeds United dropped down to second in the Championship table after West Bromwich Albion secured a very controversial late win against Preston North End on Monday night.

Leeds United fans on Twitter have hit out at Kyle Edwards for his 'blatant' dive during West Brom's 1-0 win over Preston North End on Monday night.

With minutes left on the clock at Deepdale, it seemed as though Leeds were going to remain top of the table before Albion struck late on in controversial fashion to seal all three points and leapfrog Marcelo Bielsa's men in the table.

Substitute Edwards made a bursting run through on goal, with Preston goalkeeper Declan Rudd coming off his line to try to close down his threat before referee Olivier Langford judged Rudd fouled the WBA player.

Replays showed that there was hardly any contact between Rudd and Edwards, as the Albion man was already heading to the floor as the Preston man was trying to withdraw away from any challenge. Charlie Austin ended up converting the spot-kick, as the Midlands outfit are now sitting above Leeds in the table.

It has left many Leeds fans unimpressed, as they want Edwards banned for deceiving the referee in what turned out to be a costly result for Preston and Leeds.

Some Leeds fans mentioned Patrick Bamford and how he has been punished before for not too dissimilar actions, as they want the same punishment handed out to the West Brom player.

Nonetheless, Slaven Bilic's side, who have only been beaten by Leeds in the Championship this season, are now sitting two points ahead of second-placed Leeds - five points separate the Whites and third-placed Fulham.

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Edwards dive during WBA's win against Preston:

Ref had no hesitation absolute disgrace of a decision — Ron (@ronaallleeds) December 2, 2019

They only get banned if they play for Leeds — Billy (@PrecisePablo) December 2, 2019

How the hell can the ref give that? Ban coming up for Edwards for deceiving a match official. Shocker! Even Sky Sports say ‘harshly adjudged’! And it knocks the mighty whites off the top. #lufc https://t.co/yDGyd1Oz9z — Mike Dibble (@mike_dibble) December 2, 2019

Edwards 5.9 5.9 5.8 6.0 6.0 on the judges scorecards for diving. WBA cheating their way to 3pts. Still lost to us though #lufc #PNEWBA — Marc F (@billywigwam13) December 2, 2019

If Patrick Bamford can get banned so can Kyle Edwards. The same thing.....deceiving the referee #pnefc #lufc @EFL @pnefc — Coach Matt Balshaw (@mbalshaw17) December 3, 2019

Absolute clanger from that referee. Wonder if Edwards will face a ban for successful deception? — *KCPFUWPH (@Bollakzoid) December 2, 2019

@EFL kyle Edwards suspension incoming then for deceiving a referee? — Jamie LUFC (@Jam13Simmo) December 2, 2019