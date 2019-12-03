Quick links

Leeds fans on Twitter critical of West Brom player for Monday's action

Amir Mir
Fans arrive to the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 30, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United dropped down to second in the Championship table after West Bromwich Albion secured a very controversial late win against Preston North End on Monday night.

West Bromwich Albion's Charlie Austin scores his sides first goal beating Preston North End's Declan Rudd during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and West...

Leeds United fans on Twitter have hit out at Kyle Edwards for his 'blatant' dive during West Brom's 1-0 win over Preston North End on Monday night.

With minutes left on the clock at Deepdale, it seemed as though Leeds were going to remain top of the table before Albion struck late on in controversial fashion to seal all three points and leapfrog Marcelo Bielsa's men in the table. 

 

Substitute Edwards made a bursting run through on goal, with Preston goalkeeper Declan Rudd coming off his line to try to close down his threat before referee Olivier Langford judged Rudd fouled the WBA player. 

Replays showed that there was hardly any contact between Rudd and Edwards, as the Albion man was already heading to the floor as the Preston man was trying to withdraw away from any challenge. Charlie Austin ended up converting the spot-kick, as the Midlands outfit are now sitting above Leeds in the table.

It has left many Leeds fans unimpressed, as they want Edwards banned for deceiving the referee in what turned out to be a costly result for Preston and Leeds.

Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Reading, England.

Some Leeds fans mentioned Patrick Bamford and how he has been punished before for not too dissimilar actions, as they want the same punishment handed out to the West Brom player. 

Nonetheless, Slaven Bilic's side, who have only been beaten by Leeds in the Championship this season, are now sitting two points ahead of second-placed Leeds - five points separate the Whites and third-placed Fulham. 

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Edwards dive during WBA's win against Preston: 

