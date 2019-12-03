Leeds United fans react as Elland Road duo Mateusz Klich and Marcelo Bielsa make EFL Team of the Week

Leeds United went back to the top of the Championship table for a few days as the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa won comprehensively at Elland Road last weekend.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to praise the Whites duo of Mateusz Klich and Marcelo Bielsa for being named in the latest EFL Team of the Week - as well as bemoaning players who they feel missed out.

The Poland international was in inspired form as Leeds ran out 4-0 winners over Middlesbrough last weekend, Leeds cult hero Jonathan Woodgate suffering a painful return to Elland Road.

Klich was once again full of energy and covered every blade of grass on the pitch, but what made his display so good today was his end product, weighing in with the second and fourth goals of the afternoon.

Patrick Bamford, who had opened the scoring against his former side after just three minutes, weighed in with a deflected pull-back for Klich to rifle beyond the reach of Aynsley Pears, helped with another slight nick off a red shirt.

Helder Costa claimed Leeds' third before Klich slammed home a superb fourth for Bielsa and co, finding the top corner of the Boro net from distance, after which the Whites took their foot off the pedal somewhat, some mercy for the club hero in the opposing dugout.

As a result, Klich made the EFL's top XI - lined up in Bielsa's usual formation - while the Whites head coach was deemed the top manager out of all 71 teams in the three divisions, and some fans had their say on the selection, including who they feel should have also been included:

Bielsa still has goals in him but I would play him behind Fletcher — lufcyorkshire (@daveorrodney) 3 December 2019

That’s best team of the week I’ve seen for a long time — ⚪️ LUFC Chat ⚪️ (@LufcChat) 3 December 2019

When is Bielsa getting awarded with the Manager of the month award guys? @EFL — Sam Jackson (@samjackson23) 3 December 2019

Using bielsa’s formation — Oliver Medd (@OliverMedd7) 3 December 2019

Ben white? — Ryan (@Ryantg1993) 3 December 2019

Would’ve been nice & showing some respect, to use Marcelo’s full name, as they have with every other manager ‍♀️ but then again he’s Leeds #LUFC #mot — Beverley Marwood (@BeverleyMarwood) 3 December 2019

No Ben white rigged — reece wells (@reecewells5) 3 December 2019

Costa and Harrison both deserved to be on this — Gareth (@Gareth25575462) 3 December 2019

Costa and ayling — Liam Bailey (@Baileyfps) 3 December 2019

Is that a 3-3-3-1 formation I see! The gaffer is truly having an impact on the English game. #lufc #Bielsa — Byron Wilkinson (@Bazdawg316) 3 December 2019

Up next for Leeds is next Saturday's trip to fellow Yorkshire side Huddersfield in the Championship.