Leeds United fans react as Elland Road duo Mateusz Klich and Marcelo Bielsa make EFL Team of the Week

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United went back to the top of the Championship table for a few days as the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa won comprehensively at Elland Road last weekend.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 30, 2019 in Leeds, England.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to praise the Whites duo of Mateusz Klich and Marcelo Bielsa for being named in the latest EFL Team of the Week - as well as bemoaning players who they feel missed out.

The Poland international was in inspired form as Leeds ran out 4-0 winners over Middlesbrough last weekend, Leeds cult hero Jonathan Woodgate suffering a painful return to Elland Road.

Klich was once again full of energy and covered every blade of grass on the pitch, but what made his display so good today was his end product, weighing in with the second and fourth goals of the afternoon.

 

Patrick Bamford, who had opened the scoring against his former side after just three minutes, weighed in with a deflected pull-back for Klich to rifle beyond the reach of Aynsley Pears, helped with another slight nick off a red shirt.

Helder Costa claimed Leeds' third before Klich slammed home a superb fourth for Bielsa and co, finding the top corner of the Boro net from distance, after which the Whites took their foot off the pedal somewhat, some mercy for the club hero in the opposing dugout.

As a result, Klich made the EFL's top XI - lined up in Bielsa's usual formation - while the Whites head coach was deemed the top manager out of all 71 teams in the three divisions, and some fans had their say on the selection, including who they feel should have also been included:

Up next for Leeds is next Saturday's trip to fellow Yorkshire side Huddersfield in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa the head coach

