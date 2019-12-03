Leeds fans hit back at Ian Holloway's comments about Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United are currently sitting second in the Championship table.

Leeds United fans on Twitter have slammed Ian Hollway for comparing the job Marcelo Bielsa has done at Elland Road to the one Rafa Benitez did when he helped Newcastle United earn promotion.

Holloway previously told TalkSport that he prefers Benitez 'all day long' to Bielsa because he was able to earn promotion with Newcastle, whereas Bielsa wasn't able to do so with Leeds last season.

The former QPR boss also pointed towards how Benitez also kept Newcastle in the Premier League, as his bizarre criticism wasn't just aimed at Leeds' popular figure, but also Mauricio Pochettino, as he told TalkSport.

Upon hearing this, Leeds fans slammed Holloway for his comments, as they pointed out to him how Bielsa is overachieving at Elland Road.

They pointed out how Benitez had money to spend at Newcastle, not forgetting the squad he had at his disposal had just come down from the Premier League.

In contrast, Bielsa took charge of a team that had just finished mid-table and without making any real changes, he played arguably the best football in the second-tier last season.

Bielsa is going for promotion again this season and Leeds have reacted well to the heartache of losing the play-off semi-final last season.

At this moment in time, they are sitting second in the Championship table and they were only leapfrogged by West Brom last night after their controversial 1-0 win at Preston last night.

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Holloway's comments:

How can you compare that benitez Newcastle team that went straight back up to what bielsa inherited at Leeds incomparable imo — Jordan Townend (@GoOnGarySpeed) December 2, 2019

Ian Hollowhead totally empty, stick to farming.... — Dave Foxx (@Davefoxx66) December 2, 2019

Benitez also spent north of £50m and had multiple players on over £60k a week so very hard to compare him to Bielsa last season ‍♂️ — Hopey (@hopey550) December 2, 2019

You give Bielsa that Newcastle squad & that financial back they’d of been promoted comfortably .. a daft comment to make tbf — Benny (@BennyTaylsLUFC) December 2, 2019

@talkSPORT what is the obsession with bielsa? Ffs let it go! — Dave Halls (@Basher2010) December 2, 2019

The man raves about BIELSA on quest on a Saturday night .. and now he’s saying he’s not all that.. talkshite again. — Craig_2 (@2thornton1) December 2, 2019

Ian mate in marcelos 1st Job in England he took a very average team to 3rd in the EFL arguably the hardest league to get out of with no experience of the league and could hardly speak a word of English . That alone trumps your career pal #LUFC — stringaz85 (@stringaz851) December 2, 2019