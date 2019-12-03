Quick links

Leeds fans hit back at Ian Holloway's comments about Marcelo Bielsa

Amir Mir
Ian Holloway ,manager of Birmingham looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City at Loftus Road on April 28, 2018 in London, England.
Leeds United are currently sitting second in the Championship table.

Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United greets fans ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 30, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United fans on Twitter have slammed Ian Hollway for comparing the job Marcelo Bielsa has done at Elland Road to the one Rafa Benitez did when he helped Newcastle United earn promotion.

Holloway previously told TalkSport that he prefers Benitez 'all day long' to Bielsa because he was able to earn promotion with Newcastle, whereas Bielsa wasn't able to do so with Leeds last season.

 

The former QPR boss also pointed towards how Benitez also kept Newcastle in the Premier League, as his bizarre criticism wasn't just aimed at Leeds' popular figure, but also Mauricio Pochettino, as he told TalkSport. 

Upon hearing this, Leeds fans slammed Holloway for his comments, as they pointed out to him how Bielsa is overachieving at Elland Road.

They pointed out how Benitez had money to spend at Newcastle, not forgetting the squad he had at his disposal had just come down from the Premier League.

Head coach Rafa Benitez of Dalian Yifang looks on during the 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup semi-final match between Dalian Yifang and Shanghai Shenhua at Dalian Sports Center...

In contrast, Bielsa took charge of a team that had just finished mid-table and without making any real changes, he played arguably the best football in the second-tier last season.  

Bielsa is going for promotion again this season and Leeds have reacted well to the heartache of losing the play-off semi-final last season. 

At this moment in time, they are sitting second in the Championship table and they were only leapfrogged by West Brom last night after their controversial 1-0 win at Preston last night. 

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Holloway's comments: 

