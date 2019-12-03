Leeds United fans react on Twitter as Arsenal drawn in FA Cup third round

Marcelo Bielsa will take his Leeds United charges to London where they will face the side they beat at Wembley back in 1972.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the FA Cup third-round draw, which has put the Whites up against Arsenal.

The Elland Road side will head to the Emirates Stadium to face the Gunners, the team they beat back in 1972 at Wembley to lift the trophy outright.

Arsenal are currently managerless, having parted ways with Unai Emery last week, and with Freddie Ljungberg in interim charge of the North Londoners.

Leeds will likely fancy their chances against a team which, despite its great standing in the English game and competition in recent years, has been struggling of late.

In addition, the Whites will be facing Eddie Nketiah's parent club, although the striker will unfortunately not be involved, according to the latest Football Association rules.

These state that: "The Association will not give permission for players on loan or work experience to play against the lending Club".

Nonetheless, it's definitely one of the bumper ties of the round, and plenty of Leeds fans had their say about the draw after it was confirmed by the Whites channel:

winner keeps Nketiah — ben shen (@benshen_) 2 December 2019

Just give us all the tickets we will fill your stadium for you — Robert James (@Robertkas86) 2 December 2019

Made up with that, can sense an upset!! — Razza (@RazzaC1991) 2 December 2019

No pressure on us, great tie. Go and attack with nothing to lose. — NJC (@Something_Tall) 2 December 2019

Do we get to keep Eddie if we win? — LeedsUnitedCalypso (@LUFC_Calypso_) 2 December 2019

Hopefully a decent allocation and not loyalty, give us a chance! — ashley law (@AJL383) 2 December 2019

Wow wow wow — Jonathan Powell (@jpowell100) 2 December 2019

That's a tough one. M. O. T — john heaney (@heaneyjohn) 2 December 2019

The sides last met in the 2012 third round of the FA Cup, when Arsenal legend Thierry Henry - back at the Emirates Stadium on loan - scored the only goal of the encounter.