Leeds United fans react on Twitter as Arsenal drawn in FA Cup third round

The FA Cup Trophy is seen prior to The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.
Marcelo Bielsa will take his Leeds United charges to London where they will face the side they beat at Wembley back in 1972.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the FA Cup third-round draw, which has put the Whites up against Arsenal.

The Elland Road side will head to the Emirates Stadium to face the Gunners, the team they beat back in 1972 at Wembley to lift the trophy outright.

Arsenal are currently managerless, having parted ways with Unai Emery last week, and with Freddie Ljungberg in interim charge of the North Londoners.

 

 

Leeds will likely fancy their chances against a team which, despite its great standing in the English game and competition in recent years, has been struggling of late.

In addition, the Whites will be facing Eddie Nketiah's parent club, although the striker will unfortunately not be involved, according to the latest Football Association rules.

These state that: "The Association will not give permission for players on loan or work experience to play against the lending Club".

The sides last met in the 2012 third round of the FA Cup, when Arsenal legend Thierry Henry - back at the Emirates Stadium on loan - scored the only goal of the encounter.

Thierry Henry of Arsenal scores a goal past Andy Lonergan of Leeds during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 9, 2012 in London,...

