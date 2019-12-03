Lee Hendrie thinks Spurs-linked Nathan Ferguson is next Kyle Walker

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with West Brom's Nathan Ferguson.

Pundit Lee Hendrie has told Sky Sports that he thinks West Bromwich Albion defender Nathan Ferguson is similar to Kyle Walker.

West Brom were in action on Monday night, travelling up to Deepdale to take on Preston North End in a difficult battle against the injury-hit side.

The Baggies looked to be heading towards a 0-0 draw before Kyle Edwards took a last-minute tumble inside the area under little contact, but the penalty was given and Charlie Austin scored from the spot.

West Brom returned to the top of the Championship table with that win, and they saw defender Ferguson again enjoy another superb performance.

The 19-year-old was strong at right back once again, and went close with a first-half effort having driven forward half the length of the pitch before forcing a save from Declan Rudd.

Ferguson was given the Man of the Match award by Sky Sports after the game, and pundit Hendrie heaped praise on the young right back.

Hendrie suggested that Ferguson has so much to his game in terms of pace, potential and skill, calling him a 'younger Kyle Walker'.

“I’ve screamed and shouted about him before,” said Hendrie. “He’s a Midlands lad, he’s got so much composure, some of the things he does…he takes a chance, you don’t see a lot of that from such a young man. You look at the best full backs in the league, in the Premier League even, he’s a younger Kyle Walker for me. He’s got so much potential to go forward, he’s quick, he’s good on the ball, and he can get forward and shoot and score goals,” he added.

That's particularly interesting for Tottenham given that they want Ferguson, with The Sun suggesting that West Brom are open to selling him to Spurs given that he could leave to go abroad when his contract ends.

That could make Ferguson a bargain signing for Spurs, and after Daniel Levy sold Walker himself for £53million to Manchester City in 2017 (Guardian), he may just see major profit in Ferguson.