Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Lawrenson worried Adrian could be Liverpool weak link

Dan Coombs
Adrian of Liverpool celebrates during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adrian will return to the side for Liverpool this week.

Adrian of Liverpool celebrates during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Mark Lawrenson has expressed his worry about Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian.

Adrian will return to the team this week with Alisson suspended.

It's a big game for Adrian to return in, but he did well for Liverpool this season when called upon, including in the European Super Cup.

 

Lawrenson is not convinced, and fears Adrian will be a weak link for the Reds against Everton this week.

He told BBC Sport: "One worry for Reds fans here is that Alisson is suspended so Adrian will fill in in goal

I think Everton will be very direct and looking to test Adrian from corners and free-kicks, because at set-pieces I think he looks vulnerable.

"I still expect Liverpool to win, but I am not expecting it to be easy for them."

Adrian of Liverpool warms up ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Lawrenson has tipped Liverpool to win 2-0, which suggests his fears over Adrian are not so big that he fears a defeat.

The Merseyside derby takes place on Wednesday at Anfield, and this same fixture will play out in the FA Cup next month after the two teams were drawn against each other.

Adrian could feature in that one too if Alisson is rested. To earn that right, he has to perform this week.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool with Adrian of Liverpool after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on November 30, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch