Lawrenson worried Adrian could be Liverpool weak link

Adrian will return to the side for Liverpool this week.

Mark Lawrenson has expressed his worry about Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian.

Adrian will return to the team this week with Alisson suspended.

It's a big game for Adrian to return in, but he did well for Liverpool this season when called upon, including in the European Super Cup.

Lawrenson is not convinced, and fears Adrian will be a weak link for the Reds against Everton this week.

He told BBC Sport: "One worry for Reds fans here is that Alisson is suspended so Adrian will fill in in goal

I think Everton will be very direct and looking to test Adrian from corners and free-kicks, because at set-pieces I think he looks vulnerable.

"I still expect Liverpool to win, but I am not expecting it to be easy for them."

Lawrenson has tipped Liverpool to win 2-0, which suggests his fears over Adrian are not so big that he fears a defeat.

The Merseyside derby takes place on Wednesday at Anfield, and this same fixture will play out in the FA Cup next month after the two teams were drawn against each other.

Adrian could feature in that one too if Alisson is rested. To earn that right, he has to perform this week.