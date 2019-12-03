Kris Boyd raves about Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong & makes claim about his future

Jeremie Frimpong has been thriving in a Celtic shirt in recent weeks.

Kris Boyd has expressed his amazement after watching Celtic's Jeremie Frimpong in action and stated 'this is the guy to look at' if you are a youngster watching the game.

The Sky Sports pundit thinks that Frimpong is 'ahead of schedule' and if he continues the way he is performing then he won't be at Celtic much longer.

Teenage full-back Frimpong has been causing havoc on the flanks since breaking into Celtic's first-team and he is proving to be yet another top purchase by the club.

Nonetheless, Speaking to Sky Sports Football (01/12/19 11am start), Boyd shared his thoughts on Frimpong, as he claimed that he will be 'worth a lot of money' for the Premiership champions down the line.

"He is ahead of schedule," Boyd told Sky Sports. "He plays with a smile on his face. He is rapid. He is so, so fast. He had an end product. He can go on the right, and he can go on the left. That's what happens when you have the pace. The composure on the 18-year-old kid.

"I don't think when Neil Lennon brought him in he would have expected him to be where he is. If there is any kid out there watching football, this is the guy to look at. He's buzzing to be here and he enjoys it. Celtic brought him up to develop him and he has forced his way into there - if he continues the road he is on right now, he won't see five or six years [at Celtic].

"In terms of the modern-day fullback, the pace, getting forward, direct, energy levels, everything is towards the goal. He is up there and once again you have to say, Celtic, the recruitment part of that, they have got it spot on. They have got another gem there, who will be worth a lot of money."

Frimpong moved to Celtic in the summer when the Scottish club secured his services from the English Premier League champions Manchester City.

This week will be a big test for Frimpong, who will get a taste of his first Old Firm fixture on Sunday when Celtic meet Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final.

But before that, the Bhoys take on Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night, as Lennon will be hoping his players can maintain their status at the top of the table.