Kris Boyd praises Celtic's Odsonne Edouard ahead of Rangers showdown

Celtic and Rangers will lock horns in the Scottish League Cup final on Sunday, but before that, they have a Premiership match to deal with on Wednesday night.

Kris Boyd has praised Odsonne Edouard ahead of Celtic's showdown with Rangers on Sunday and stated that he is adamant he will play at Hampden in the Scottish League Cup final.

The Sky Sports pundit stated that Edouard, 21, is needed by Celtic for the weekend because there isn't much between Neil Lennon's side and Rangers going into that game.

Before all of that will take place, both teams have a Scottish Premiership match to deal with first, as it remains to be seen if Edouard will take part in Celtic's clash against Hamilton tomorrow night.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (02/12/19 2:15 pm), Boyd is expecting to see Edouard in the starting XI for Sunday, as he lauded the qualities he has at his disposal.

"He'll be fit, he'll be fit 100%," Boyd told Sky Sports. "Odsonne Edouard is the main striker. Celtic are a totally different team when he plays with what he brings to the team. The guys in and about him, the way they run off him, the way he holds it up and brings them into play. And also his finishing is up there with the best. They do miss him.

"You want your best players [for the big games]. There isn't too much between the two teams anymore. I think Celtic have one or two individuals that can win you the game. I think Rangers as a team are strong. I am looking forward to Sunday. If both come through their Premiership game unscathed then we are in for a cracker."

Edouard scored the last time Celtic and Rangers came head-to-head, and his potential absence, will no doubt boost the position.

But ahead of that game, Neil Lennon has stated that the is 'confident' his main man up top will be fit for the Rangers clash, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Either way, it is set to be a cracker and victory for Celtic will dent the confidence of Steven Gerrard's men, whilst a win for the Gers sets up a thrilling second-half to the season.

