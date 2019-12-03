Kemar Roofe explains decision to leave Leeds United, claims Premier League snub

Leeds United sold striker Kemar Roofe over the summer.

Anderlecht attacker Kemar Roofe has told the Daily Mail that he 'couldn't say no' when they offered him a move from Leeds United.

Roofe, 26, had blown hot and cold at Elland Road following a 2016 move from Oxford United, but really hit his stride under Marcelo Bielsa.

Played primarily as a striker under Bielsa rather than a winger or attacking midfielder, Roofe hit 15 goals in 34 games for Leeds last season, starring in a strong campaign.

When Leeds missed out on promotion, speculation surrounded Roofe's future, as he had just one year left on his contract – and the Whites chose to cash in.

Yet rather than join another English side, Roofe made a surprise move to Belgium, joining Anderlecht as Vincent Kompany lured him over to Brussels.

Roofe has hit five goals and two assists in nine league games so far, and has now reflected on his decision to leave Elland Road and Bielsa.

Roofe has admitted that a Premier League club did move for him, but he wanted to play in the Europa League or the Champions League, so felt Anderlecht were the best route to achieve that goal.

Roofe noted that he just couldn't say no when Kompany called him about a move, and still feels that Anderlecht is the 'perfect platform' for him, despite the fact that they're 11th in the table whilst Leeds ride high in the Championship.

“I came here to win things,” said Roofe. “My aims have always been to win titles and cups, to qualify for European football and to play in the Europa League or the Champions League. That's one of the main reasons I came to Anderlecht rather than join one of the clubs in the Premier League who were interested in me. It can be the perfect platform for me to reach my goals. We can achieve these things. Everyone will be disappointed if we don't.”

“When I got the phone call from Vincent Kompany, I couldn't say no. I've grown up watching him in the Premier League, an iconic captain, winning titles, dominating games at centre back. I couldn't believe he even knew about me,” he added.