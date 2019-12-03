Kemar Roofe denies Leeds suffered burnout last season

Kemar Roofe has hailed Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Anderlecht attacker Kemar Roofe has told the Daily Mail that Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa proved people wrong with his training last season.

The Whites sit in the automatic promotion places right now, challenging West Bromwich Albion for top spot as 2019 draws towards its close.

Bielsa will be hoping to get Leeds up this time around, given how the Whites just couldn't quite get over the line last season.

Leeds were in a strong position in the automatic promotion race last season but missed out to Sheffield United, losing five of their last nine league games.

Even after leading 1-0 over Derby County in the playoffs, Leeds still managed to lose and miss out on a place at Wembley, with some pundits pointing the finger at Bielsa.

Some felt that Bielsa's relentless style and intense training had seen Leeds burn out, which prompted the end of season slump and collapse in the playoffs.

However, Roofe – who starred for Leeds last season before joining Anderlecht over the summer – has now suggested that it was nothing to do with fitness.

Roofe pointed to stats proving that Leeds didn't die off as people said, and Bielsa actually increased their workload and 'blew theories out of the water' about fitness, with Roofe learning more about his body than ever before.

“People thought we'd die off but our stats showed we didn't,” said Roofe. “Our training load didn't die off, either. If anything, he upped it through the season. You're told you'll get fatigue and you can only do a certain amount of kilometres during the week before a game, but he blew those theories out of the water.”

“His style was to play quick, attacking, aggressive, front-foot, positive football — perfect for me — and I learned the body can do so much more than you believe,” he added.