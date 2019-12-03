Quick links

Jurgen Klopp updates on Joel Matip's injury at Liverpool

Joel Matip of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Joel Matip looks set to be sidelined for a while longer at Liverpool, after being out of action since October.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on November 30, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has suggested to the Liverpool Echo that Joel Matip’s injury problem is not going according to plan.

Matip has been out since the middle of October, with Liverpool initially thinking the centre-back’s problem was only a minor one.

However, Matip has been out for weeks, and no official return date has been given yet.

 

Indeed, at his latest press conference, Klopp suggested that Matip’s healing process has been a complicated one.

“Joel needs a bit more time,” he said. “It’s healing but it’s not exactly how we wished for so that will take a while. The rest are fit.”

Matip has been a loss to Liverpool, as they have failed to keep clean sheets in his absence.

Dejan Lovren has stepped in and performed well, with Liverpool still unbeaten in domestic competition, but there is a feeling that the Reds looked more secure with Matip alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool’s next match comes against Everton, when Klopp’s side have a few concerns over team selection.

As well as Matip, Fabinho and Alisson will also be unavailable for the Merseyside derby.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

