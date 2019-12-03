Jurgen Klopp updates on Joel Matip's injury at Liverpool

Joel Matip looks set to be sidelined for a while longer at Liverpool, after being out of action since October.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has suggested to the Liverpool Echo that Joel Matip’s injury problem is not going according to plan.

Matip has been out since the middle of October, with Liverpool initially thinking the centre-back’s problem was only a minor one.

However, Matip has been out for weeks, and no official return date has been given yet.

Indeed, at his latest press conference, Klopp suggested that Matip’s healing process has been a complicated one.

“Joel needs a bit more time,” he said. “It’s healing but it’s not exactly how we wished for so that will take a while. The rest are fit.”

Matip has been a loss to Liverpool, as they have failed to keep clean sheets in his absence.

Dejan Lovren has stepped in and performed well, with Liverpool still unbeaten in domestic competition, but there is a feeling that the Reds looked more secure with Matip alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool’s next match comes against Everton, when Klopp’s side have a few concerns over team selection.

As well as Matip, Fabinho and Alisson will also be unavailable for the Merseyside derby.